Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
July 1
6:41 a.m. – Vehicle is swerving all over and crossing the center line, traffic stop initiated, failure to signal lane change, driving left of center, 144 MM I-65 SB, Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
3:39 a.m. – Someone rang a woman’s doorbell for five minutes, 10000 block Chant Lane, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
1:20 a.m. – Daughter was facetiming her mother and saw her get struck by her boyfriend, one man is in custody, 400 block W. Main Street, Lebanon, BCSO
1:07 a.m. – Possible wanted person, felony stop initiated, one person at gunpoint, one man is in custody, meth and paraphernalia, N. Grant Street and E. Washington Street, Lebanon, BCSO
12:43 a.m. – Traffic stop with field sobriety, one person is in custody, transported drugs to the police department and logged it into evidence, 6000 block Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown, BCSO
June 30
10:34 p.m. – Caller saw someone in his yard with a flashlight and then ran into the woods, checked the area and did not see any lights, footprints or anything, searched behind the house and around the wooded area, did not locate any signs of anyone being back there, 6000 block Sugar Creek Lane, Whitestown, BCSO
10:26 p.m. – Young stepdaughter is having a meltdown because she couldn’t get a goldfish, she is kicking at anyone who gets near her, stepdaughter went with guardian, 100 block Ulen Drive, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
10:12 p.m. – Caller advised she slid into the wall shoulder side, crash report made, 131 MM I-65 SB, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
9:12 p.m. – Near the Dragon Rollercoaster, a man handed a gun to a woman, physically handing it around to each other, advised that a pregnant woman has the gun, only open carrying, never left holster, 100 block E. Ulen Drive, Lebanon, BCSO
8:30 p.m. – Neighbors parked their car on the sidewalk, blocking it, caller is in a wheelchair and cannot pass, got into an argument yesterday, the car was moved, 3000 block Roundlake Lane, Whitestown, WPD
7:14 p.m. – A woman is laying in the ditch on the north side of the road, she was gone upon arrival, 2000 block W. 200 S., Lebanon, BCSO
6:30 p.m. – Daughter is acting out, possibly getting physical, hitting things, outside and destroying things, father took her to Community North Hospital, 500 block W. North Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:27 p.m. – Snapping turtle in the roadway, S. 975 E. and Mulberry Street, Zionsville, LPD
6:19 p.m. – Accident involving a man who fled the scene, alcohol found in the vehicle, Boone REMC requested, searched the area but could not find anyone who fit description of the man, 7000 block S. Indianapolis Road, Whitestown, BCSO
5:15 p.m. – Paper license plate was shredded by kids in the complex, 600 block Dogwood Drive, Lebanon, LPD
5:05 p.m. – A woman is intoxicated and being belligerent with the caller and the caller’s children, both intoxicated in the residence, nothing physical occurred, both sides separating for the day, 900 block S. Outer Drive, Lebanon, LPD
4:46 p.m. – Caller was given a fraudulent check from somebody on Facebook Marketplace, 8000 block W. U.S. 136, Jamestown, BCSO
4:33 p.m. – Woman who lives in an apartment was pushed and is pregnant, residents in other units also involved, one of the men in one of the units came out “running his mouth and calling people names,” other half called in and said he and his wife were attacked by neighbor, refused medics and was advised to stay in his apartment, caller making threats of making people pay, possible wanted person in one of the units involved, battery, disorderly, criminal mischief, fight/drugs, 300 block E. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD
3:59 p.m. – Shop Vac stolen out of garage, unsure of when it happened, accidental case number pull while talking to caller stating her sister took the Shop Vac out of the garage and has possession of it and no longer wants to make a theft report, 900 block W. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD
2:19 p.m. – Semi is parked in the middle of the street and blocking entrance, refusing to move, 1000 block S. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
12:45 p.m. – Developer of the neighborhood came through caller’s driveway that was blocked off and tore up her driveway that she is having finished, would like to make a police report, 5000 block Upper Garden Way, Zionsville ZPD
11:41 a.m. – A woman was scammed by someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Department saying she had a warrant, she gave money through Bitcoin and made a report with LPD, the scammer is now texting her that they are on the way to her house, told to file for extra patrol and advised to block the number, 6000 block Wolf Creek Court, Whitestown, WPD
11:09 a.m. – One of the neighbors’ dogs always gets out and the owner will catch it and drag it back by the collar to the point where the dog can’t breathe, caller has witnessed the man and woman both physically kick the dog off the porch, the man just held the dog by its front legs and the dog yelped, caller said they have two dogs but the small white dog is the one that gets loose, both dogs appeared to be in good health, 100 block S. Front Street, Thorntown, BCSO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.