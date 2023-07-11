Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
July 5
12:05 a.m. – People still setting off fireworks, nothing heard in the area, 600 block Bloor Lane, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
12:00 a.m. – Caller upset because people keep shooting off fireworks and it is past time, 200 block S. Pearl Street, Thorntown, Thorntown Police Department
July 4
11:47 p.m. – Report of someone stopped in the middle of the road and lighting off fireworks, E. 425 S. and S. 750 E., Zionsville, ZPD
11:03 p.m. – Someone is irate and tried to hang themselves from the garage door, caller does not feel safe, 6000 block Wimbledon Drive, Zionsville, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
10:58 p.m. – Neighbors’ fireworks hit her front windows, confronted neighbors and they yelled at her, parties will discuss replacing furniture tomorrow, 900 block S. East Street, Lebanon, LPD
10:54 p.m. – Underage drinking at the park, 100 block S. Elm Street, Zionsville, ZPD
10:52 p.m. – Four people trying to break into a building nearby, gone on arrival, W. Noble Street and Sunset Drive, Lebanon, LPD
10:43 p.m. – DCS worker is threatening to drop off a teenage boy in a parking lot, DCS worker was not intending to leave the teen just merely pulled over for safety as things began to escalate verbally, DCS supervisor was on the phone during that interaction as well, both parties agreed to finish the drive to other DCS office civilly and keep a third party on the phone so there is no “he said, she said,” worker is clear that if anything else transpires to contact 911, 4000 block W. S.R. 47, Thorntown, BCSO
10:26 p.m. – Trees on fire in backyard, 3000 block Wildlife Trail, Zionsville
10:03 p.m. – Fireworks are being set off in the street near the cemetery, 800 block E. Main Street, Lebanon, BCSO
9:35 p.m. – Caller advised that someone is playing loud and vulgar music and that there are kids playing outside as well, homeowner is not happy with complaints but has turned down the music for now, homeowner was spoken to, music was extremely loud and vulgar upon arrival, music turned halfway down, also spoke with them about making sure that they don’t allow their firework debris to fall into neighbors’ yards, 10000 block Glen Avon Way, Zionsville, ZPD
9:36 p.m. – People by the pond are setting off fireworks underneath power lines, 4000 block Kettering Drive, Zionsville, ZPD
9:29 p.m. – Teens and adults are shooting off fireworks at vehicles, caller advised that one of the vehicles was her daughter when she was driving by, 500 block Hendricks Drive, Lebanon, LPD
9:09 p.m. – Adults and a possible juvenile are riding ATVs in the area where the power lines are, have been coming and going all day, last seen about 10 minutes ago, 6000 block Lexington Circle, Zionsville, BCSO
8:34 p.m. – Golden Retriever under a vehicle, dog is friendly just scared of the fireworks, owners found, 1000 block N. Meridian Street, Lebanon, LPD
8:22 p.m. – A man is supposed to be watching two children but is passed out inside the house and intoxicated, both children are under the age of 10 and are outside playing without being watched by anyone, the children’s mother is in the hospital, the caller is the man’s mother and she would like an officer to talk to him, man was spoken to and checks were OK, 1000 block Geri Drive, Lebanon, LPD
8:19 p.m. – Caller advised that he was told that items were taken from this address, he is not currently at the address, spoke to man over the phone, said that his cousin is at the property, while driving by he saw the front door was open and he checked on the property noticing items were missing, caller was gone on arrival, attempted to call back twice with no answer, house was cleared, could not tell if anything was missing, the house was abandoned, 5000 block S. 25 W., Lebanon, BCSO
8:16 p.m. – Believes there are juveniles setting something off at property, second caller saying there are juveniles shooting off fireworks and is worried they will catch something on fire as they are not being safe, all individuals are adults and own the property, they are setting off fireworks safely, Amos Drive and E. 550 S., Zionsville, BCSO
8:11 p.m. – Tree on fire in front of house, looks like fire is out now, closing the street for tree being cut down, 400 block W. Washington Street, Lebanon, LPD, Station 11
8:10 p.m. – Vehicle with Florida plates is swerving all over the road and driving at inconsistent speeds, 140 MM I-65 SB, Lebanon, LPD
7:59 p.m. – Caller advised that a store’s sign says it is open and the doors are unlocked but there is no one in the store and it is pitch black, a sign underneath the open sign said “closed for the 4th of July,” building cleared, nothing suspicious observed, secured the doors, 6000 block Whitestown Parkway, Zionsville, Whitestown Police Department
7:41 p.m. – Woman in a golf cart is being followed by her ex-husband in a sedan, he is tailgating her and blocking the center of the road, he turned around when he realized she called 911, advised he found her at the parade and thinks he is possibly tracking her phone, unknown how he knows her location, all locations have been public, advised caller of restraining order process, S. Main Street, Whitestown, WPD
6:17 p.m. – Juveniles are throwing firecrackers at people walking and at cars, second caller advised they are throwing firecrackers at carnival workers, third caller advised that two carnival employees are yelling at two juveniles about firework poppers, separated at this time, male subject was 18 and trespassed from the park, 100 block E. Ulen Drive, Lebanon, LPD
4:37 p.m. – An intoxicated man took off on his moped possibly to the liquor store to get more drinks, caller advised that if someone stays here he is sure to come back, he came back and then took off to another store, man arrested for OWI, 400 block W. Elm Street, Lebanon, LPD
4:21 p.m. – Semi with a tire on fire, fire spreading to the trailer, trailer is carrying sweet potatoes, caller attempting to separate from trailer, there is heavy smoke and flames are growing, lanes two and three shut down, tractor separated from trailer, fire is out, lanes now open, 139 MM I-65 NB, Lebanon, LPD, Station 11, Station 71
3:49 p.m. – Shirtless man is walking around outside and yelling at the caller near the funeral home, do not have eyes on the man, walking toward a wooded area, possibly intoxicated person, could not locate him, 1000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
2:40 p.m. – Neighbors are harassing the caller after there have been several calls regarding drugs, 800 block E. Washington Street, Lebanon, LPD
9:58 a.m. – A man is laying down in a construction area, 146 MM I-65 NB, Thorntown, BCSO
9:00 a.m. – A man is harassing her through messages, intimidation, 1000 block S. East Street, Lebanon, LPD
