Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
July 23
4:36 a.m. – Caller advised that a person on probation is “not where he’s supposed to be” and that “somebody better get him before something bad happens," would like to speak to a deputy about the situation, upset because he was held to a certain standard when he was on probation, referred to report to probation officer and file for protective order, 1000 block Indianapolis Avenue, Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
2:29 a.m. – People are talking loudly behind his house, wants them to stop talking, he wants officer to stop by his house and he will guide them to the backyard area where it’s happening, spoke with the “violators” and they said they would keep it down, 5000 block Wildflower Drive, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
12:56 a.m. – Bobtail truck driving erratically, on the shoulder and swerving, straddling the line while driving, 140 MM I-65 SB, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
July 22
10:50 p.m. – No music but there are people talking loudly and keeping the caller awake, no loud noises heard, 100 block S. 6th Street, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
10:01 p.m. – Worried about a father letting two small children set off fireworks, would like to make sure they’re being safe, spoke to caller, fireworks had stopped prior to arrival, 900 block Evans Street, Lebanon, LPD
9:48 p.m. – Stomping from upstairs apartment is keeping the caller up and they have asked them to stop, both parties contacted, noise is from several toddlers in the upstairs apartments, advised both halves of lack of any broken statues but management could be involved and could potentially wind up with eviction, 7000 block Coppice Lane, Whitestown, WPD
8:42 p.m. – Possible intoxicated driver, OWI investigation and report taken, breathalyzer at the jail, taken back home, W. Esplanade Street and N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
7:38 p.m. – Truck pulling a trailer is swerving all over the roadway, citation, S. Ford Road and W. 96th Street, Zionsville, ZPD
6:09 p.m. – There is a woman in a parked van with the driver door not fully closed, appears to be asleep, woman was not in the vehicle upon arrival, advised that if she took anything today to not drive, admitted to sleeping in the car, OK for now, Danielle Road and Witt Avenue, Lebanon, LPD
5:22 p.m. – There are three abandoned houses north of the caller and he said that there are people coming around and doing things such as driving around the houses in the field and going into the houses, said he just chased someone out who was about to enter their property, wanting to speak to an officer about the situation to see what can be done, request for extra patrols, 6000 block S. 475 E., Lebanon, WPD
5:19 p.m. – Caller would like to know how to handle having an elderly person’s driving privileges revoked, advised to address the issue with BMV, hopefully they would make him retest, 700 block Monarch Lane, Lebanon, LPD
5:02 p.m. – Car is on fire, unknown if the driver is out but did pull over, everyone is out and someone had a fire extinguisher, Pike Township was notified and advised they would send someone, fire appears to be out but still smoking, 127.6 MM I-65 NB, Zionsville, Station 62
4:46 p.m. – Neighbor came into caller’s yard and put sign in the yard, neighbor started yelling at him when the caller confronted him and now the caller is not feeling safe, nothing physical and no weapons, parties separated, trespassed both individuals from each other's property, report taken for intimidation, 100 block N. Muirfield Circle, Lebanon, LPD
2:33 p.m. – Saw a man wearing a black face mask, winter hat and heavy jacket holding a gun in his hand and then run away, airsoft gun, Eagles Nest Boulevard, Zionsville, BCSO
2:05 p.m. – Caller is the general manager and said there is a woman who is throwing her trash out in the hall, when they spoke with her she stated that they needed to speak with the police because they know what is going on and that she is allowed to do this, contact made with the woman and it is evident she is a mental subject, explained her options of either moving the trash or being liable for eviction but she continued to rant and refused to leave her room. With her being barricaded and this being a civil issue, law enforcement chose not to force entry into the room, management choosing to move forward with evicting her and deactivated her keycard to all doors, 6000 block S. Perry Worth Road, Whitestown, WPD
1:34 p.m. – Car with Kentucky plates with multiple children in the car asking for money inside and outside the store, last seen driving westbound on Parkway, 6000 block Whitestown Parkway, Zionsville, WPD
12:07 p.m. – Disgruntled co-worker threw weed eater, put hands around the caller’s neck, wife is on the way to pick him up, wife yelled at worker because of bird feeder getting knocked over, causing issues, trespassed from property and left scene, 5000 block N. S.R. 39, Lebanon, BCSO
11:44 a.m. – Violation of restraining order call, ex-husband is at the bank where she is at, in a truck backed into a parking space, said that he has no reason to be at the bank because he doesn’t bank there, but is unsure if he saw her or not, she is no longer at the scene, he just left the bank, 50 block N. Ford Road, Zionsville, ZPD
8:37 a.m. – House was under construction, advised a man was terminated and he is now harassing her and coming back on the property, wants to speak to an officer, civil issue with former contractor, advised to get cameras and notify police if contractor is on her property, 5000 block Upper Garden Way, Zionsville, ZPD
