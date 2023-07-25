Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
July 20
2:20 a.m. – Juveniles were banging on her door, possibly ran down the alley, unable to locate them, 700 block W. Washington Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
12:33 a.m. – Three juveniles were advised to go home, wanted to argue that they could be out since one of them is 16 years old, they returned to their house, N. Darlington Street and W. Elm Street, Jamestown, Jamestown Police Department
July 19
11:47 p.m. – Heard shots from somewhere, unable to locate and there is no suspicious activity in the area, 6000 block Schooler Drive, Whitestown, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
11:20 p.m. – Caller can hear fighting coming from this address, she heard a woman ask somebody not to break the door, sounds like a man is possibly intoxicated, they keep coming in and out of the house, both parties spoken to, verbal argument and have agreed to separate for the evening, 5000 block E. 300 S., Whitestown, BCSO
10:42 p.m. – Could hear somebody screaming “help me” and advised that her neighbors heard it too, they are out looking but they think it came from the wooded area near the intersection, critters making noise, wildlife doing things and running away, S. High Street and Lebanon Street, Jamestown, BCSO
9:36 p.m. – There is a semi-truck that isn’t in a parking spot and refused to park in an actual parking spot and is blocking the entrance so vehicles can’t get in, the driver is being rude, currently parked by the scales and the caller who is the manager wants him out, trucker left prior to police arrival, 500 block S. S.R. 39, Lebanon, LPD
8:40 p.m. – A vehicle is swerving in and out of traffic and went into the grass to pass a semi, 146 MM I-65 SB, Lebanon, BCSO
8:31 p.m. – Caller said that a Zionsville Police officer called at 8:04 p.m. referencing a complaint, said that a man left a voicemail earlier stating they were Detective Jackson with ZPD and inquired about “arms” or weapons and said if he didn’t call back he would be charged with an unknown crime, responders advised this was a scam, 700 block W. Elm Street, Lebanon, Zionsville Police Department
8:09 p.m. – A woman says there is a fox that keeps killing her animals and wants to know if she can kill it, spoke to her about getting rid of the animal safely or calling pest control, 3000 block S. Indianapolis Road, Lebanon, Whitestown Police Department
7:29 p.m. – A Rottweiler mix is currently on caller’s porch, said they posted about the dog on Facebook but nobody has said anything, chip was found on the dog and her name is Bespy, owner lives in Indianapolis but unable to contact her as both phones are no longer in service, likely an abandonment situation, dog is staying at the caller’s residence for the time being, dog placed in kennels, 5000 block S. 25 W., Lebanon, BCSO
6:32 p.m. – Caller went to a gas station 30 minutes ago and believes the Apple pay reader is a fraudulent skimmer, the vapes were open, return call as the caller is in Carmel, she said that her card was declined twice using the “tap” method of payment at the gas station, no evidence of any information being stolen, looked at the card reader and nothing seemed out of the ordinary with it, staff said she became irritated after payment was declined twice and left, 6000 block Crane Drive, Zionsville, BCSO
6:31 p.m. – Caller works for Whitestown and said that a fire hydrant was hit, may know who did it, wants to make a report about it, 100 block E. Pierce Street, Whitestown, WPD
5:58 p.m. – A man’s wife came home today around 11 a.m., said she hit him, he waited to speak to his attorney first, domestic battery case report, 8000 block E. 575 S., Zionsville, BCSO
5:43 p.m. – A man with a tool belt saying that he was with pest control came up to caller’s house, caller had to leave and thought it was odd that he didn’t see any car, advised that the man is still on his property since it was a long drive, 4000 block S. 975 E., Zionsville, ZPD
5:23 p.m. – Possible intoxicated driver, one in custody, called DCS, operating while intoxicated, 140 MM I-65 NB, Lebanon, LPD
5:13 p.m. – Caller said that his neighbor destroyed the property line and believes that he is doing it to provoke them, advised to get security cameras and this was a civil issue, 3000 block Roundlake Lane, Whitestown, WPD
2:39 p.m. – Dogs in the apartment, a Beagle and a Dalmatian, howling nonstop, caller is tired of being told there is nothing they can do, does not want to have to handle it himself, disturbing the peace, gave information for code enforcement and corporate information for apartment rental agency, 7000 block Anderson Drive, Zionsville, WPD
10:36 a.m. – A woman wanted to report that someone took a cigarette from her butt bucket located on her patio and smoked it on the common porch. Someone also broke a leaf of an aloe plant that’s also on her porch. Someone has moved furniture and wall décor located in the common living room, every morning she finds a note on her door moved to the wall and the wall décor has been messed with, 2000 block Westmoor Drive, Lebanon, LPD
