Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
July 4
7:51 a.m. – Caller was bitten by a dog while walking this morning, refusing medics, had dog owner’s name and phone number, Royal Run Boulevard and Ottinger Drive, Zionsville, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
4:39 a.m. – Woman was assaulted by her boyfriend and waited until he fell asleep to go to the emergency room, one in custody, domestic battery, 1000 block W. Camp Street, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
3:06 a.m. – Traffic stop for no lights, marijuana odor, passenger gave officer her blunt that was in her pocket to be destroyed, nothing else located, Main and Market streets, Thorntown, Thorntown Police Department
1:32 a.m. – A man and a woman are fighting, the man is intoxicated, nothing physical, caller met with officers outside and said that everything was okay and did not need police assistance, she said she was not hurt and did not need medical assistance, advised to call back if needed, 5000 block Solomon Harmon Way, Whitestown, Whitestown Police Department
12:01 a.m. – Kids found ding dong ditching, advised they were with someone setting off fireworks, S. Darlington and W. Jefferson streets, Jamestown, Jamestown Police Department
July 3
11:06 p.m. – Juveniles shooting fireworks directly at each other, 100 block E. Ulen Drive, Lebanon, LPD
11:01 p.m. – Someone possibly being chased by another person with a knife, 100 block E. Ulen Drive, Lebanon, LPD
10:44 p.m. – A woman is being harassed by a person who attacked her husband last week at a restaurant, 1000 block Lafayette Avenue, Lebanon, LPD
10:42 p.m. – Four-wheeler racing around the neighborhood, W. Dicks and S. Patterson streets, Lebanon, LPD
10:21 p.m. – A person hit caller’s parked car, she was not in it and there were no injuries, caller and a man started screaming and are possibly physically fighting, she will no longer talk to responders on the phone or give any description of the vehicle, 500 block N. Meridian Street, Lebanon, LPD
9:45 p.m. – Caller said that a man sexually assaulted her, she is currently in a different town and she can’t come back to Lebanon, wants to speak with an officer, case report taken, Lebanon, LPD
9:41 p.m. – Caller has questions about an assault and what qualifies, questions answered, 1000 block Meadow Lane, Lebanon, LPD
8:24 p.m. – Mailbox was blown up last night, caller believes they know who did it, 1000 block N. 675 E., Whitestown, BCSO
8:16 p.m. – A man stated that he is dead and body is starting to go away, no drugs or alcohol, his wife is in the room with him, took a large amount of cold medication, taken by medics to Witham, 1000 block W. S.R. 32, Lebanon, LPD
7:55 p.m. – A girl got into an altercation with a juvenile male and she got hurt, both mothers of the children are on scene, spoke to juvenile, 300 block W. Green Street, Lebanon, LPD
7:40 p.m. – Three kids on bikes playing in a construction zone, caller is worried about their safety, S. U.S. 421 and E. 300 S., Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
7:31 p.m. – A man is complaining because staff will not help him, he’s slurring his words, the man is fine, spoke with him and staff, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
7:12 p.m. – Vehicle possibly parked at home entrance, not running and windows are up with two dogs panting inside, 2000 block N. Lebanon Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:12 p.m. – Neighbors are lining up fireworks on caller’s property line, he advised that “if they set them off, there’s going to be a problem,” moving fireworks away, 400 block N. Pearl Street, Thorntown, TPD
6:09 p.m. – Caller is trying to report drugs to hotline but said it isn’t working, 300 block E. Main Street, Lebanon, LPD
6:05 p.m. – A teenage boy said his mother put her hands on him, hitting him, and there are scratch marks on his torso, locked himself in the bathroom to make 911 call, he is going into his room and the mother went to hers, refusing medics, DCS on scene, 1000 block Whistle Way, Zionsville, ZPD
5:37 p.m. – Young male driver in a golf cart ran a stop sign at an intersection, caller almost hit them, Elm Swamp and Elizaville roads, Lebanon, LPD
5:10 p.m. – A woman pepper sprayed her neighbor because they are were crossing her easement line, she did not want to give dispatch her name or number, the neighbor called in and advised that his neighbor sprayed him with pepper spray, refused medics but told who did it, 3000 block Roundlake Lane, Whitestown, WPD
4:57 p.m. – A boy is riding a motorized bicycle with no safety equipment and driving unsafely, caller is worried other children are going to get hurt, would like for officers to check now and patrol the area, 500 block Meadow Lane, Zionsville, ZPD
4:43 p.m. – Caller said a home improvement company was paid $4800 in a deposit but did not come to do any work, now they cannot get a hold of the company, home improvement fraud, 400 block W. Walnut Street, Zionsville, ZPD
3:25 p.m. – Front of house was egged and there is food all over the house, 200 block W. Noble Street, Lebanon, LPD
3:08 p.m. – Student driver backed into another vehicle, 1000 block E. 100 S., Lebanon, LPD
3:02 p.m. – Caller said that a former co-worker has been messaging her for a while and the messages are starting to become creepy, they used to work together six years ago, advised the caller to block the phone number, caller printed and has photos of the messages in case they are needed later on, no direct threats have been made toward her or anyone else in the messages, 2000 block Countryside Drive, Lebanon, LPD
11:49 a.m. – A woman said on July 1 between 2 and 7:30 a.m. her residence was egged and mustard was smeared on the house, she advised that she cleaned up everything but took photos and would send them, did not want to make a report but wanted to bring awareness to the incident, 8000 block Windpointe Pass, Zionsville, ZPD
11:27 a.m. – Stepfather has been drinking and is on scene, advised that he is on probation, caller would like him trespassed due to children being there, also making suicidal threats toward himself yesterday, 400 block W. Elm Street, Lebanon, LPD
9:47 a.m. – A truck rolled into a field, the driver is out walking around and is bleeding, laceration on left side of the abdomen, nose is bleeding and there are cuts on the driver’s arms, E. 850 N. and N. U.S. 421, Sheridan, BCSO
9:20 a.m. – A small car drove by and heard a boom, neighbor’s mailbox blown up, neighbors are on vacation, 9000 block E. 300 N., Sheridan, BCSO
9:18 a.m. – A mailbox was blown up overnight, woke up to the mailbox blown up, mailboxes down C.R. 300 N./275 N. damaged, thinks it happened sometime around 11:40 p.m. the night before, possible SUV, 10000 block E. 300 N., Sheridan, BCSO
7:48 a.m. – A man said his mailbox was blown up overnight, he woke up to his mailbox in pieces, it is clear that someone blew it up with a possible firework or some sort of explosive, he said he did not see or hear anything but that his neighbor thought he heard a popping noise around 10 p.m., history of mailbox vandalism in the area and other mailboxes in the area are damaged, extra patrols in the area during evening hours, 7000 block E. 275 N., Whitestown, BCSO
7:47 a.m. – Road rage between a car and a truck, the car pulled around the truck and shot at it, both vehicles went in opposite directions, both vehicles gone on arrival to the area, there is no evidence of a crime on scene (shell casings) nor did anyone else report hearing shots fired in the area, no victim reports at this time, S. Indianapolis Road and S. S.R. 267, Lebanon, WPD
12:08 a.m. – Fuel delivery driver was driving recklessly in the parking lot as he arrived to drop off fuel, several witnesses on scene to corroborate this information, driver started yelling disrespectfully at a team of drivers to move their trucks, driver continued to instigate an argument, spoke with assistant manager who said she would report the driver’s conduct to the appropriate channels, 6000 block Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown, WPD
