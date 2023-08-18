Area emergency service agencies responded to calls that included:
Aug. 9
3:52 a.m. – Foot pursuit, subject detained, subject still fighting, one in custody, meth, resisting law enforcement, battery on law enforcement, 800 block Campbell Street, Lebanon, Boone County Sheriff’s Office
3:40 a.m. – Woman believes she hit a deer somewhere between around U.S. 421 on S.R. 32, E. S.R. 32 and S. 400 E., Lebanon, BCSO
1:47 a.m. – Man in the lobby yelling at the caller, 1000 block W. S.R. 32, Lebanon, BCSO
1:28 a.m. – Animal in the backyard hissed at caller and she is scared, she is elderly and her dog won’t come back to her and is still in the backyard, wanting officer assistance, dog is now safe inside the residence, 100 block Acton Road, Lebanon, Lebanon Police Department
12:37 a.m. – Loud bass playing in the area possibly from building out back, unable to hear any music, 800 block N. Lafayette Avenue, LPD
12:31 a.m. – Car with no license plate on it, attempting a traffic stop, vehicle is not stopping, ISP in pursuit, possibly intoxicated, all over the road, felony stop, interstate shut down, one detained, failure to yield, expired license, learner’s permit violation, 140 MM I-65 NB, Lebanon, BCSO
Aug. 8
11:45 p.m. – Traffic stop, possible intoxicated driver, one detained, breathalyzer test, one in custody, OWI, Lafayette Avenue and Hoy Avenue, Lebanon, LPD
10:21 p.m. – Man on a bike wouldn’t leave caller alone earlier, possibly on drugs, caller works at this address and does not feel safe walking to their car, walked caller to their vehicle, 6000 block Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown, WPD
10:04 p.m. – Fishy smell in daughter’s closet on second floor, concerned about potential fire, no fire or smoke at this time, told caller to evacuate, 8000 block Pin Oak Drive, Zionsville, Station 91
9:45 p.m. – Vehicle has been parked in the caller’s driveway for about five minutes, subjects saw the caller’s family out by their fire pit and flashed their brights at them, caller can hear arguing coming from the vehicle but she does not want to approach, 6000 block N. S.R. 39, Lebanon, BCSO
8:51 p.m. – Person body slammed the caller, mother on scene now and advised she has the subject dad’s phone number and she believes she knows where he lives, 1000 block Ascot Drive, Lebanon, BCSO
8:33 p.m. – Accident between two semis, other semi driver is being rude to the caller, zero damage, wanted to vent, law enforcement listened and parties went their separate ways, 5000 block Whitestown Parkway, Whitestown, WPD
8:29 p.m. – Would like extra patrol, a man got verbally upset and started yelling at bartender about proving his membership, he is not currently there but he just called up there harassing her, unsure if he is going to show up or not but would just like some patrols until 9 p.m. when they are going to close, left without incident, 1000 block Hendricks Drive, Lebanon, LPD
6:56 p.m. – Two juveniles on a skateboard in the road, no adult, by apartment buildings throwing bricks in the road, told the kids to stop and spoke to a parent, 600 block S. Meridian Street, Lebanon, LPD
5:37 p.m. – Car hit building, no injuries, medics requested due to airbag deployment, 6000 block S. Main Street, Whitestown, Station 72
4:35 p.m. – Automated Apple message advising owner was involved in a crash, they were ran off the road by a semi and hit a guard rail, 132 MM I-65 SB, Whitestown, WPD
4:02 p.m. – Vehicles in the lot exchanging money and items and looking around, it looked odd and out of place, caller advised he confronted them and told dispatch to disregard, 4000 block Huntsman Drive, Zionsville, Zionsville Police Department
12:43 p.m. – Caller purchased a house and the previous owner left a dog and three cats, needs assistance figuring out what to do with the animals, caller will contact humane society, he will let the department know if he needs them in the future, 2000 block N. S.R. 39, Lebanon, BCSO
11:28 a.m. – Son being scammed for money regarding photos being released if they don’t pay, Zionsville, BCSO
11:06 a.m. – Security officer put hands on her husband, slammed the door in caller’s face, would like to talk to an officer about why the woman was not taken to jail for hitting her husband, 400 block S. Mt. Zion Road, Lebanon, LPD
6:56 a.m. – Man is looking it the windows of the building, he's in the bushes on the west side of the building, gone on arrival, 100 block E. Birchwood Drive, Lebanon, LPD
