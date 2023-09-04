The Indiana Department of Education recently announced the top 10 finalists for the 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year.
“Becoming a teacher is a calling, driven by the desire to make a difference in the lives of students,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education. “The small, everyday actions of teachers have a profound impact, which can be felt for weeks, months and even years to come.
“Indiana’s Teacher of the Year program is one way that we can elevate this important work and celebrate the individual teachers who are creating positive change in our state, one student at a time. Congratulations and thank you to each of our top 10 finalists.”
The 2024 Indiana Teacher of the Year finalists are:
- Veronica Buckler, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation;
- Robi Davidson, Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation;
- Brandon Denning, Indianapolis Public Schools;
- Callie Hoppes, MSD Warren Township;
- Gina Iacobucci, Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County;
- Eric Jenkins, Franklin Community Schools;
- Eric Phagan, Madison Consolidated Schools;
- Jonee Sutton, Beech Grove City Schools;
- Matt Thomas, Valparaiso Community Schools; and
- Natalie Wheeler, Western School Corporation.
For over 60 years, the Indiana Teacher of the Year program has recognized outstanding teachers across the state who are making a difference for Hoosier students. With the mission of inspiring, rejuvenating and celebrating the teaching profession, the program encourages schools to nominate their local Teachers of the Year for this statewide honor. Finalists are selected from these applicants by a committee made up of former Teachers of the Year, IDOE staff, educational organization leaders, business and community leaders, and representatives from higher education.
