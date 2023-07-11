There are no runners up in the 2023 Miss Boone County contest, as stated in a story Tuesday. Court members were named in no particular order.
Correction
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen boys save man from storm
- YEAR IN REVIEW: Top-5 moments from Western Boone in 2022-23
- Boone County Fourth of July parade is one for the record book
- Boone County Commissioners deny Witt Road improvements a third time
- Boone Beat
- Boone County Fourth of July parade draws happy crowds
- Tuition hikes on the way for Indiana’s public colleges and universities, with fewer students going
- YEAR IN REVIEW: Top-5 moments from Zionsville in 2022-23
- Indiana Teen Challenge will open boarding house for girls on Lebanon Street
- Expert: Malaria spread to Indiana unlikely now, but future risks loom
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.