“Readying Flower Beds for Winter” is the topic for Boone County Extension Homemakers’ upcoming First Tuesday program.
The program will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1 in the Witham Health Services Pavilion on the Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds in Lebanon.
Cleaning up your beds in the fall makes it easier in the spring.
The program is free, but registration is required and may be made by calling the Boone County Extension Office at 765-482-0750.
Future programs include “Empower Me to be Clutter Free” on Sept. 5 and “Useful Household Hacks” on Oct. 3.
