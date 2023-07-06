While the whole premise of the Boone County 4-H Fair is to provide wholesome family fun, some special events will be offered at this year’s fair to further than mission.
Monster truck rides and putt-putt mini golf will be offered daily.
Wood carving demonstrations will be presented Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, thanks to a grant from the Indiana Arts Commission.
Family games with former Colts punter Hunter Smith will be offered on Sunday, July 16.
Boilermaker Special rides will be given on Monday, July 17.
Pony rides will be offered to children on Tuesday and Wednesday of the fair.
The City of Lebanon is sponsoring hot air balloon rides on Wednesday, July 19.
Foam parties are planned for Thursday, July 20, and Friday, July 21.
A pedal tractor pull is set for Friday, July 21.
See the fair schedule for specific times and locations of each of these special events.
