The White River Golden Retriever Club (WRGRC) will host its annual Specialty Dog Shows and Obedience Trials from 8 a.m. through late afternoon Aug. 12 and 13 at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Lebanon.
Hundreds of show dogs and obedience dogs will demonstrate their talents. As a specialty show, the show is limited to Golden Retrievers, but any AKC-registered dog breed may compete in obedience.
Parking and admission are free, and the building is air conditioned. In addition, there will be a raffle of handcrafted and unique items.
Breeders and owners will be available to speak to fellow owners and want-to-be owners about raising and training these dogs to reach their happiest, healthiest, most talented potential. In addition to the show dogs and obedience dogs, attendees can learn about the many talents of this family-friendly breed - from the hunters and agility dogs to the search and rescue and therapy dogs, and even the beloved pets.
The show’s sponsor, the White River Golden Retriever Club, will also have information about their monthly activities with and for dogs. These include educational programs on health and nutrition, grooming and other programs for Golden owners to enjoy with each other and their dogs.
The Boone County Fairgrounds is at 1300 E. 100 S., Lebanon. For more information on the show, call 317-216-4363.
