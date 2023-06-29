Heavenly Acres Farm in Thorntown is hosting a free Independence Day fireworks show at 9:40 p.m. July 1.
All in the community are welcome.
Heavenly Acres Farm is at 8241 W. S.R. 32, Thorntown.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 11:07 am
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY... The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until 1 AM EDT Friday. An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine particulate levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. Here are some recommended actions that the public can take: * Carpool or use public transportation. * Staying indoors whenever possible. * Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and checking on indoor filtration systems. * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7pm. * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above. For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at: https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch
