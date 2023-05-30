Eight hundred and twenty-four miles worth of bargains await shoppers now through June 4 via the Historic National Road Yard Sale Days.
The iconic sale follows the National Road, also known as U.S. 40, from Baltimore, Md., to St. Louis, Mo. It runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
In addition to residents, churches, civic groups and others setting up massive yard sales, some towns have community dinners, lemonade stands and more. Many businesses and restaurants along the route will also be running specials and towns roll out the red carpet for visitors looking for bargains.
Now in its 19th year, the annual sale always starts on the first Wednesday after Memorial Day.
Patricia McDaniel of Dublin is the founder and chairperson of the popular event. For more information, contact her by calling 765-478-4809 or by emailing to info@oldstorefrontantiques.com.
