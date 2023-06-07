Homewood Health Campus recently lit up its entrance with a special luminaria display to celebrate the center’s employees. The display honored the Homewood team for its achievement of the President’s Diamond Service Award received last month.
The luminaria bags featured employees’ “why” and their purpose for why they do what they do.
“Our employees, from our caregivers to our culinary team to our environmental service team, go above and beyond to make this community a home for our residents,” Executive Director Holly Snyder said. “We wanted this celebration to be extra special for them. They shared why working here is more than just a career, it creates a sense of purpose and meaning in what they do every day.”
Homewood Health Campus is a senior living community offering assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing care. The campus is at 2494 N. Lebanon St., Lebanon. For more information or to schedule a tour, call 765-482-2076.
