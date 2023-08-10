Indiana is turning into an abortion island. Girded by gerrymandered General Assembly maps, along with an anemic and broke Democratic Party, a year ago Republican super majorities passed and Gov. Eric Holcomb signed one of the most restrictive anti-abortion measures in the United States.
But on a single-issue referendum vote on Tuesday, Ohio voters followed a national trend, rejecting by a 57% no vote a measure that would have increased the threshold for constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60%. That sets the stage for November, when voters in our red state neighbor to the east are expected to preserve abortion access.
According to Ballotpedia, in 2022, there were six ballot measures addressing abortion — the most on record for a single year. Measures were approved in California (67%), Michigan (57%) and Vermont (77%) to preserve abortion access. Measures for constitutional amendments outlawing most abortions were defeated in Kansas (59%), Kentucky (52%) and Montana (53%).
In Michigan, 56.7% passed Proposal 3, the Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom in 2022.
While Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky have a process that allows placement of a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot through the collection of signatures, Indiana's process requires two bills in separately elected General Assemblies. That will not happen on the abortion issue in the super-majority House and Senate.
But Indiana voters are not unlike those in Michigan and Kansas. In a 2022 Hoosier Poll by Ball State University's Bowen Center, 56.7% — identical to the Michigan result — believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Most Hoosiers — more than 76% — find abortion to be an important or at least somewhat important issue. Hoosier voters were almost even split on whether they would vote for a candidate that has a different stance on this issue, with 48% saying they would not and 52% saying they would or might still vote for such a candidate.
What does this mean for Hoosiers?
Abortions had been legal up to 22 weeks. But after Gov. Holcomb quietly signed Indiana's new abortion law last August (there was no ceremonial gathering with pro-life supporters for the signature), abortion will be illegal in nearly all instances. In cases of rape or incest, abortion will be allowed up to 10 weeks. Abortions in the event of fetal anomaly or to preserve the life of the mother would be allowed up to 20 weeks.
This means that instead of traveling to Indianapolis, Bloomington or South Bend, Indiana women seeking an abortion will have to travel out of state.
As for the political atmosphere, Republicans seeking the 2024 gubernatorial nomination — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden and former attorney general Curtis Hill — are all ardently pro-life.
The lone Democrat, Jennifer McCormick, a former Republican superintendent of public instruction, is pro-choice. She told me last June, "I do support the standards that were set by Roe. I support a woman’s right to choose."
McCormick's campaign has had little traction. She posted just $250,000 on her mid-year campaign finance report (compared to well over $4 million for Braun and $3.8 million for Crouch and Doden).
On the day after last fall's election, Indiana Right to Life CEO Mike Fichter noted that not one legislator who voted for Indiana's near-total abortion ban lost.
“In spite of predictions by some pundits and pollsters that Indiana went too far in its approach to protecting unborn children, yesterday’s election results serve as a reminder that Indiana is a pro-life state,” he said.
Beyond McCormick's gubernatorial candidacy, few Democrats are stepping up for next year's election. One is Matt McNally, who is seeking a rematch against State Rep. Jerry Torr, R-Carmel, after losing in 2022 by a margin of 52.4% to 47.6%.
Citing "supermajority rule" since 2014 and the signing of the abortion measure, McNally said, "I believe decision makers at our state capitol have embraced extreme policies that are out of step with our Carmel and Westfield communities.”
Beyond Indiana, the recent referendum results have gotten the attention of Republicans.
“The Ohio result tonight, coming on the heels of the shellacking in Michigan and the unexpected loss in Kentucky, needs to be a five-alarm fire for the pro-life movement,” Patrick Brown, a conservative scholar at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, tweeted.
“There shouldn’t be any sugarcoating over what happened last night,” Bill Stepien, the campaign manager for former President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign, said on Fox News. "It was a major setback in what became a very public fight between pro-choice and pro-life groups. This happened in Ohio, which is not a pink state anymore. This is a state that is red.”
