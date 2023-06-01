Returning for its 31st year, the Eiteljorg Indian Market and Festival will run from June 24-25 at the Eiteljorg Museum, 500 W. Washington St., Indianapolis.
Nearly 120 Native artists from across the U.S. and Canada will be at the museum to sell pottery, jewelry, beadwork, weavings, paintings, carvings and more, as well as presenting cultural performances through music, dance and storytelling.
“Since its inception in 1993, the annual Eiteljorg Museum Indian Market and Festival has grown in stature to become one of the top Native American art markets in the country, as well as a must-do event on the downtown Indianapolis summer calendar. Artists, performers and thousands of market-goers and art buyers have come together at the Eiteljorg to celebrate Native arts and cultures,” said Alisa Nordholt-Dean, vice president for public programs and Beeler family director of education at the Eiteljorg.
Admission for the festival is $25 for non-members at the gate. Eiteljorg members will be admitted for free, with reduced admission available for two adult guests of a member for $20 each. Advance discount tickets are available now for $20 and may be purchased online at Eiteljorg.org/IndianMarketandFestival or by calling 317-636-9378. Attendees ages 17 and younger will be admitted for free during market weekend. Tickets for the market and festival includes admission into the entire museum, galleries and other exhibitions.
For an early start on shopping, registration for the Market Morning Breakfast at 8 a.m. June 24, is available by contacting Jennifer Hiatt by emailing to jhiatt@eiteljorg.com or by calling 317-275-1360. Members can reserve for $50 and non-members can reserve for $60.
Several foods trucks will be available throughout the weekend. Performances for the festival include:
- Yellow Bird Dancers of Phoenix, Arizona, a professional family dance company performing songs, dances and stories, and led by Ken Duncan (San Carlos Apache Tribe);
- Firefly the Hybrid of the Penobscot Nation, a multimedia artist from Maine who performs traditional and contemporary music;
- Randy, Rykelle and Raven Kemp, a family of storytellers, artists and musicians from the Choctaw, Euchee and Muscogee Creek peoples of Oklahoma; and
- The Levi Platero Band (Navajo Nation), an award-winning act that performs guitar blues and rock.
For more information on the Eiteljorg Indian Market and Festival, visit the website at eiteljorg.org/indian-market-and-festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.