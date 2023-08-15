Visitors of Pioneer Village at the Indiana State Fair were treated to the deep, dulcet tones of a unique instrument — a didgeridoo, an aboriginal instrument with an iconic continuous sound, traditionally crafted from hollowed branches.
The didgeridoo is an instrument likely unfamiliar to most fair-goers. But to musician Adam Riviere, the didgeridoo is an instrument he’s well accustomed to, and it isn’t the only unique instrument Riviere plays.
The Indiana native has a variety of other musical talents, which include being a percussionist and a Native American style flutist.
As a middle schooler in the 1980s, Riviere would travel from his hometown of Martinsville to Bloomington, where he was first introduced to most of these instruments.
“There’s culture, music, the university, and so I got exposed to a great deal of the musicians and artists and the professors that would come in from literally all around the world to teach, and I would attend workshops and classes, and I got exposed to that really young,” Riviere said.
His early exposure to instruments is one reason for his passion of sharing with others.
“For me, my big thing is where I’ve had so much fortune being introduced to all these instruments,” he said. “I came to really enjoy sharing my love and knowledge of not just the instruments, but their culture and the origins of these instruments.”
For some, instruments and music might seem to be a mere facet of a culture. For Riviere, who has met and learned from various tribes, he’s found the two are inseparable.
“A friend of mine, as he put it so eloquently, said when you learn the history and the culture of an instrument first, the rest of it takes care of itself,” he said. “And it also makes the instrument a lot more fun when you know the background.”
As a history nerd and extrovert, Riviere loves how his instruments connect the two.
“The reason why we have music is because we want to find a greater extension, celebration of ourselves, our village, our family, our community and everything around us. And ... that’s what drives me,” Riviere said. “When you really need to learn that instrument and you learn the culture, it actually makes things a lot easier just kind of approaching somebody because even with the music, the music itself is an extension of those people of that culture.”
Bridging these cultural connections through music has been one of Riviere’s favorite parts of his work.
“I got the chance to meet … an elder from the area of Australia where [the didgeridoo] originated,” Riviere said. “One fun fact that I’ve learned, not so much with a tribe but just with the practices, is that the instrument in itself is an extension and connection from the player to the environment and their people.”
Sharing music and knowledge about these different cultures is something Riviere wishes to leave with his audience wherever he goes.
“It’s such a great inspiration to know we do it because we’re celebrating, and it doesn’t matter what, you know, at what level … Having something that portrays so much where words fail,” he said.
