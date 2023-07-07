INDIANAPOLIS — Last Friday’s naturalization ceremony at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site was just like a high-school graduation — but instead of a diploma, the attendees received their citizenship.
Loved ones sat a few rows behind the soon-to-be citizens, the tent overflowing with families taking photos and cheering.
As the court formalities began, kids ran around the lawn with grandparents chasing close behind. The new citizens looked around the tent to make sure their people could see, giving small waves as they made eye contact.
Family members squeezed in front of the media to get a photo of their loved ones holding their new mini American flag, standing to say the pledge as citizens for the first time and walking up to receive their official documents.
At the start of the Fourth of July weekend, 98 people took the oath of citizenship and received their certificates of naturalization.
People from 39 countries all across the world chose Indiana as their new home, then endured months of legalities and studying to fully experience being American. The duties of becoming a citizen go far beyond lighting off fireworks and having a cookout, they understood.
“You're becoming citizens at a time in the life of our country when there are many challenges,” said Senior Judge Sarah Evans Barker of the United States District Court, Southern District of Indiana, “challenges on how to write laws and formulate laws and enact laws that allow us as a people to preserve and protect our fundamental rights and to secure the consent of the governed, not just the consent of the governed, but the confidence of the government.”
Barker highlighted a message for everyone at the ceremony: America needs these new citizens as much as if not more than they need America.
“So I say in the face of these challenges that we may have reached a point in our life together where we all of the rest of us need you new citizens, more than you need us,” said Barker. “Seriously, we need you more than ever.”
The new citizens are a reminder that lifelong Americans sometimes forget the privileges and responsibilities that come with citizenship.
Jaquelin Dominguez Juarez, from Mexico, was the youngest to become a citizen on Friday morning at just 20-years-old.
“I think my family is feeling so proud of that — because I'm the youngest in my family too,” Jaurez said.
She decided to go through the process of gaining citizenship because she has lived here for five years and wants to actively participate as a citizen. She said she is most excited to be able to vote.
“When I was in Mexico, I never thought I was going to be here. I never thought I was going to be doing this,” Juarez said. “But it feels kind of weird. Like now you're having two nationalities, which is kind of strange, but at the same time feels good.”
Her loved ones' faces lit up when she walked to them after receiving her certificate. Some even shed tears as they hugged her.
“My family is really proud of me, and I'm really proud of myself. I reached my goal,” Juarez said.
Barker noted the excitement of new citizens to participate in things like voting is refreshing. She said we should take cues from them and appreciate what they bring to the country.
“You reinforce in us a sense of duty, of personal responsibility. We see in you a commitment to do things that we sometimes let slide—things like voting, jury duty, serving in public office, serving with integrity and faithfulness to the Constitution, supporting candidates, just simply being caring neighbors and generous friends,” Barker said.
“You remind us that those are the essential elements of citizenship. We need you to show us the way. You model a special optimism, energy that is contagious, and we need to continue to have our own pilot lights lit more firmly for security.”
It seemed voting was on many new citizens' minds. Leon Bekker, from Cape Town, South Africa, has been in Indiana since 1984 and is excited to finally be voting in the upcoming elections.
“Looking forward to most is that I can also participate now. I've had most of the responsibilities as a non-American, taxes and everything like that,” Bekker said. “But now I can participate in the voting. I'm excited to vote. I'm going to be signing up with the League of Women Voters. And this will literally be my first election.”
Bekker graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University in 1988.
“I met a professor from one of the universities in South Africa who was doing missionary work, so I heard about Indiana Wesleyan University in the United States. Then I came to study under him,” Bekker said. “I didn't know I was going to be here for four years and beyond my degree.”
He said he appreciates how personable Hoosiers are and has enjoyed living here.
Barker took a moment to thank and reassure the new citizens for choosing to make Indiana their home.
“We can see that you have embraced many of the boundaries of our democracy, which some folks seem to have lost sight of,” Barker said. “You remind us of the joy of dreams come true.
“Your being here as new citizens teaches us the importance of persistence, the value of dreaming, pursuing those dreams, the need for courage, and the beauty and meaning of each individual life journey.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.