DELPHI — The attorney representing the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders of two teenagers said Thursday that alleged jailhouse confessions by his client were made under distress.
Defense Attorney Bradley Rozzi said the suspect, Richard Allen, was filmed by the Carroll County correctional facility during conversations with lawyers.
The defense attorney blamed the alleged confessions on Allen’s deteriorating mental and physical health.
“One minute he’s saying one thing, the next he’s not,” Rozzi said Thursday during a court hearing in Carroll County.
A temporary restraining order on the use of cameras has been placed on the Indiana Department of Correction while the attorney-client conversations take place.
Allen is accused of killing Delphi teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German. The Thursday hearing primarily focused on where Allen would be incarcerated before his case goes to trial.
Rozzi requested Allen be moved to the Cass County Jail, arguing Allen’s mental and physical health has deteriorated while staying in the maximum security area at Westville Correctional Facility, which is in Carroll County.
The prosecution argued the transfer was just for convenience purposes, noting Rozzi lives close to the Cass County Jail.
“I’m not asking to put him in a Holiday Inn,” Rozzi said, adding the transfer would be convenient for Allen.
Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroeder said his jail would take Allen in if the Carroll County Sheriff's Department provided transportation. The sheriff's department, however, would not have the manpower to transport Allen, officials said.
Capt. Gary Lewis, who works in the maximum security area at the Westville Correctional Facility, said Allen wasn’t being treated differently from other inmates. He did note, though, that Allen is the first pretrial inmate to live in the maximum security area.
Judge Frances Gull is taking the arguments under advisement. A ruling is expected in the next few days.
Three weeks in January 2024 have been blocked out for a potential trial.
The bodies of Williams and German were found near the Monon High Bridge area Feb. 14, 2017.
Five years later, on Oct. 31, 2022, investigators announced they had arrested Allen on two felony counts of murder for his alleged connection to the case.
During an interview with investigators, Allen admitted to being on the Monon High Bridge around the time the girls went missing, but he said he did not see Williams or German that day.
This story will be updated with more details.
