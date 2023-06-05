The Domestic Relations Committee of the Judicial Conference of Indiana is seeking comments on proposed changes to Indiana’s Child Support Rules and Guidelines, which are used to make decisions about child support in dissolutions of marriage, legal separations, paternity cases, Title IV-D proceedings, and all other actions for child support.
The proposed changes address:
- A revised weekly schedule for child support based on more recent economic data;
- Removal of uninsured healthcare payments from the weekly schedule for child support;
- Amendment of the low-income adjustment to account for income of both parents;
- Simplification of uninsured and unreimbursed healthcare expenses;
- New language permitting calculation of the parenting time credit when a parent spends a different amount of overnights with each child;
- Updated child support obligation worksheet to reflect guideline revisions;
- Emphasis on giving the rationale for any deviation from the presumptive child support guideline amount, even when parents agree;
- Clarification of split custody and child support calculations; and
- Updated language on payment of birth and postpartum expenses in paternity cases.
Feedback will be accepted until noon June 30. Comments may be submitted online or mailed to the Indiana Office of Court Services, c/o Domestic Relations Committee, 251 N. Illinois St., Ste. 800, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
The Domestic Relations Committee is composed of judicial officers from across Indiana and receives staff support from the Indiana Office of Court Services. The committee will review public comments to assist in recommending amendments of the Child Support Rules Guidelines to the Indiana Supreme Court. The court has the final authority over the guidelines.
