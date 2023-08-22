The Applied Research Institute, Inc. (“ARI”) announced that Heartland BioWorks (“BioWorks”), a consortium of Hoosier stakeholders in biotechnology and advanced manufacturing, submitted its application to the United States Economic Development Administration for formal designation as a Regional Technology and Innovation Hub (“Tech Hub”).
If designated as a Tech Hub, Heartland BioWorks will compete for an implementation grant of up to $75 million later this year.
The Regional Tech Hubs Program was created in the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 to facilitate location-based economic development investments in technology and innovation, designed to strengthen a region’s ability to manufacture, commercialize and deploy critical technologies.
The BioWorks formed to apply for this designation and funding by leveraging Indiana’s unmatched expertise in biotechnology, and by focusing on the advantages to
developing bioproducts within the United States.
“Indiana has an established legacy of leading economic opportunities through a secure U.S. biotech supply chain, which is critical to national security. The Heartland BioWorks Hub has created an opportunity to deepen collaboration between Hoosier biomanufacturing stakeholders, enabling them to continue innovating and thriving in the U.S.,”said David Rosenberg, Indiana Secretary of Commerce.
ARI served as the convener of a broad group of stakeholders with representatives from the private, public and non-profit sectors and academia to develop a compelling case for Indiana’s leadership in biotechnology.
Heartland BioWorks members collaborated to develop innovative strategies for biotech workforce training, product launch support, and further development of an advanced manufacturing innovation network.
“Heartland BioWorks will secure U.S. leadership in making the biotech products of the future,” said Dave Roberts, CEO of ARI. “The Hub will provide biotech start ups with access to manufacturing, and implement the workforce training required to support new industry, focusing on historically economically disadvantaged communities. It has been heartening to see the commitment of our Hub members to the BioWorks vision, and the support from Senator Young and Indiana’s entire congressional delegation, Governor Holcomb, each of our R1 universities, and our industry partners have shown that Indiana is thinking big by working together.”
Award and funding decisions are expected in the fall. The amount of the award could be in the range of $50 million to $75 million.
John Fernandez, a former leader at the EDA, global chief innovation officer at Denton’s and mayor of Bloomington, will serve as the BioWorks regional innovation officer.
“The Heartland BioWorks consortium’s exciting proposal builds upon Indiana’s strong historical foundation of national biotech leadership to catalyze continued innovation in biotechnology and to build a workforce pipeline that will sustain industry needs for decades to come,” said Fernandez.
For more information about the Heartland BioWorks Hub, visit the website at www.HeartlandBioWorks.com.
