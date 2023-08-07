The Crossroads of America Council has opened ticket sales for the Crossroads Air Show, scheduled for Oct. 28-29 at the Indianapolis Regional Airport in Greenfield.
Parking and admissions tickets can be purchased online and funds from the Crossroad Air Show will support Scouting in Central Indiana, providing character development programs, camps, training and more for more than 16,000 young people.
Additional youth-serving beneficiaries include Riley Children’s Foundation to support life-changing care at Riley Children’s Health and Catch the Stars Foundation for its fitness, literacy and mentoring programs.
“The Crossroads Air Show will celebrate aviation and the U.S. Navy while bringing the community together in a captivating and exciting way,” Air Show Producer Joe Wiltrout said. “With the launch of public ticket sales, our dedicated team is one step closer to creating memories for families and attendees that will last a lifetime. We encourage everyone to get their tickets today as this event will be one for the history books and you won’t want to miss it.”
Single-day admission ticket pricing ranges from $10 for general admission to $1,600 for a table of eight at the Flight Line Club. Photo tours can be purchased as an add-on for $25. General admission is free for youth Cub Scouts. Children ages 5 and younger will also be admitted free with an adult ticket purchase.
Single-day parking passes are required to attend the Crossroads Air Show and are not included with the purchase of an admission ticket. A standard parking pass is $150, motorcycle parking is $50 and bus parking is $500. One parking pass is required per vehicle and on-site parking is required by event officials.
“The Crossroads Air Show will provide family-friendly entertainment, drawing visitors from across Indiana and beyond to our home of Greenfield,” said Greenfield Mayor Chuck Fewell. “Not only will we be able to showcase the very best our city has to offer to visitors from all over the Midwest and the country, but we are also greatly looking forward to this celebration of patriotism and the thrilling attractions and displays.”
The Crossroads Air Show festivities will officially begin at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 28 with the opening of parking lots.
Photo tours begin at 8 a.m., gates open to the public at 9 a.m.
The aerial performances begin at noon an conclude at 5 p.m.
The featured aerial performer will be the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, a renowned group of highly trained pilots who showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Additional performers, who will demonstrate world-class civilian aerobatics, include P-51 Red Tail Mustang “Tuskegee Airmen”; U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute Team “The Para-Commandos”; Rob Holland; Redline Jet Team; and “Spanish Lady” T-6G Texan.
In addition to performances, statics and exhibits will be set up for attendees to visit throughout the duration of the air show. There will also be interactive tents, a Kid Zone, booths and more.
To purchase tickets, visit the website at https://www.crossroadsbsa.org/crossroads-air-show/tickets/.
