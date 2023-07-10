Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputy John Durm has died of injuries sustained in an assault shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Authorities say Durm was returning from transporting an inmate for a medical appointment. At some point, the inmate – Orlando Mitchell, 33 - assaulted Durm inside the sally port of the Adult Detention Center and stole a transport wagon.
Mitchell, alone in the vehicle, drove the wagon out of the Criminal Justice Center Complex where he then crashed at 3000 Prospect Street.
MCSO deputies and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers took Mitchell back into custody at 3000 Prospect Street. At least one deputy received minor injuries during the apprehension. That deputy was treated on-scene.
Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) transported Durm to Eskenazi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Durm, 61, was a 38-year veteran of the MCSO, and came from a law enforcement family. He is survived by a wife, four children, his parents, and several other family members.
IEMS arrived and transported Mitchell to Eskenazi Hospital to be evaluated following the crash. Police say he was in stable condition.
According to a press release from MCSO, Mitchell will be placed under arrest for murder once he is released from the hospital. The case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for charging decisions.
