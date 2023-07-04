WEST LAFAYETTE – Abnormally dry conditions across Indiana are causing concerns for farmers during a season of crop growth. Purdue Extension specialists Shaun Casteel and Dan Quinn and Indiana State Climatologist Beth Hall encourage producers to keep a watchful eye on crops and Indiana’s drought status.
According to Quinn, an assistant professor of agronomy and a corn specialist, corn crop conditions across the state have deteriorated over the past few weeks, especially in corn that was planted later in May. When the weather is hot and dry this early after corn is planted, corn roots have a harder time establishing in the ground, leading to possible challenges later in the growing season.
“It’s still too early to know if there will be significant yield losses, but if this does persist into pollination and the critical growth stages in the life cycle of the corn plant, we will have reason to be concerned,” said Quinn.
Soybean plants planted later in May are also struggling more compared to those planted earlier in the season. Casteel, an associate professor of agronomy and a soybean specialist, reminds farmers that in June, soybean plants might be off-green in color because of limited nitrogen supply.
“Be mindful that dry fertilizer needs water to solubilize it so the nutrients can be available for the roots in the soil. If you have fertilized during this dry spell or plan to in the future, you can expect to have fertilizer sitting on top of the ground waiting for water to work it in,” Casteel said.
Hall remains cautiously optimistic, given a forecast predicting rain across the state. She explains that this dry pattern occurred concurrently with a high-pressure system with temperatures ranging a few degrees above normal and humidity abnormally low for this time of year, further exacerbated by lack of full-grown crop plants available to emit moisture.
“The last two weeks have been dry, but these conditions would need to be sustained for another two weeks to indicate a flash drought. We hope the weather patterns will shift soon so this is only a scare,” Hall said.
For additional drought and heat stress crop production resources from Purdue experts, visit the website at puext.in/HeatStressResources.
