As soon as visitors step inside the Indiana State Fairgrounds’ main entrance, they are instantly greeted by mouth-watering scents of fried foods that waft from the blue Twisted Food and Drinks tents.
Long lines of fairgoers wait to enjoy the tent's signature snacks, such as its Indiana Hardwood Nachos, a salty snack doused in barbeque sauce and queso. Or, if customers want something on the sweeter side, they can enjoy a refreshing cherry and lemonade twister or a decadent jumbo strawberry shortcake.
For 16-year-old Twisted Food and Drinks employee Kiley Clevenger, these snacks and treats aren’t the only sweet part of the job. The teen loves the more thrilling perks of the job too.
“We get a free ride pass and we go and ride for two and a half hours for free,” Clevenger said. “It’s the adrenaline for me. Once I ride one ride, I wanna go ride them all.”
When she’s not riding rides, the self-proclaimed sneakerhead and basketball enthusiast is working hard to buy a new pair of shoes.
“I’m saving up to get my first pair of [Nike] Dunks,” Clevenger said. “... I’ve wanted them forever.”
In the meantime, Clevenger’s making the most of her time at the fair.
“Oh yeah, I’ve been everywhere, I’ve seen everything basketball here,” she said.
It’s no surprise that the young basketball fan looks up to some famous players. And, she looks up to her family-turned-co-workers just as much.
“I actually look up to Kobe Bryant, Anthony Davis, and my stepdad,” Clevenger said. “My stepdad is one of my favorite people in life.”
Working alongside her stepdad and five siblings has been a bonding experience for her and her family. She's also loved working with her mom.
“I also look up to my mom. My mom is my biggest supporter in life. Anything I ever wanna do, she’s there for it,” Clevenger said.
Clevenger said their support comes especially handy when she has to deal with unsavory customers. For instance, she recounted times when customers have yelled at her.
“[My stepdad] is like, ‘Leave her alone, she’s mine,” Clevenger said.
Such experiences have caused Clevenger to wish customers treated those who work at the fair more kindly.
“[The people who work at the fair] clean up your trash, they take care of you,” she said. “Don’t be a moron. Use your manners.”
