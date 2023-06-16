Manufacturing giants General Motors (GM) and Samsung SDI plan to spend more than $3 billion on a battery cell plant for electric vehicles (EVs) in St. Joseph County’s New Carlisle, promising to create 1,700 jobs with operations starting in 2026.
The companies teased the manufacturing plant in April, but didn’t name a location. The move follows a May announcement of a $2.5 billion EV battery facility in Kokomo — a collaboration between Stellantis and Samsung SDI — and a $491 million GM expansion at its Marion Metal Center, also geared toward EVs, announced in September.
“GM has long been one of America’s most iconic brands and deeply rooted in Indiana. For decades, Hoosier communities like Marion, Bedford and Fort Wayne have been part of the production of countless firsts for family vehicles. And, now today, I couldn’t be more excited to again see GM alongside one of Indiana’s newest world class companies, Samsung SDI, take this giant leap and make this $3 billion commitment that will transform the automotive industry aided by our proud Hoosier workforce,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a release.
“This historic investment is further proof that Indiana has turned it up and shifted into a higher gear when it comes to helping create the future of mobility and more customer options out on the open road,” Holcomb continued.
The 30GWh facility will produce nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells, which stakeholders anticipate will make EVs more affordable and accessible.
“This joint venture and the 1,700 people there will help supply cells for millions of all-electric vehicles for customers across North America,” said Mary Barra, the chair and CEO of GM. “The strong support of local and state leaders in Indiana and the combined resources and expertise of GM and Samsung SDI will help us move faster than we could on our own.”
The battery cell plant marks GMs sixth facility in Indiana, which employs more than 5,700 Hoosiers.
“Through establishment of a battery joint venture with GM, we are grateful that Samsung SDI can contribute to boosting the economy of Indiana and creating new jobs here,” said Yoonho Choi, the president and CEO of Samsung SDI. “Securing Indiana as a strong foothold together with GM, Samsung SDI will supply products featuring the highest level of safety and quality in a bid to help the U.S. move forward to an era of electric vehicles.”
Construction is slated to start next year and create more than 1,000 construction jobs.
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) didn’t include the state investment in the announcement, saying that the entities were finalizing performance-based incentives.
“GM and Samsung SDI doubling down on their commitment to growing in Indiana further solidifies our state’s pole position in the growing EV space,” said Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, who leads the IEDC. “Indiana has long been a global business destination, and our momentum continues as we further build Indiana’s future-focused economy and usher in incredible opportunities for Hoosiers. Transformational projects like these not only help bolster Indiana’s economy but enrich the surrounding communities and will directly benefit Indiana residents for decades to come.”
