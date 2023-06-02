Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will travel to France and Portugal next week to foster international ties and pursue partnership and investment opportunities across energy, life sciences, technology, the future of transportation and motorsports.
“Indiana’s economic momentum continues to build, and I couldn’t be more energized to share that message with our friends, partners and new business prospects in Europe,” Holcomb said. “France and Portugal share similar visions for building global economies of the future, and we see many opportunities for innovation and partnerships across high-tech industries like energy and motorsports that will create new opportunities for Indiana and for Hoosiers.”
Holcomb, First Lady Janet Holcomb and Chambers will arrive in Portugal on June 4, marking the Governor’s first official visit to the country. In Lisbon, the Governor will establish and foster diplomatic relationships with government leaders and meet with business executives in the energy and technology sectors.
On June 7, the delegation will travel to France to begin meeting with elected officials and business leaders in Paris and the Pays de laLoire region. Later, Holcomb and the delegation will attend the 24 Hours of Le Mans auto race on June 10, and participate in the official ceremonies and meet with international, U.S.- and Indiana-based motorsports representatives in attendance.
“Indiana has long been a global business destination, with more than 1,075 foreign-owned companies not just enriching Hoosier communities, but contributing to innovations and quality career opportunities,” Chambers said. “The continued growth of our economy and future-focused sectors relies on partners here and around the world, and I look forward to fostering these relationships and building new collaborations in France and Portugal.”
PORTUGAL
In Lisbon, Gov. Holcomb and Sec. Chambers will meet with U.S. and Portuguese government officials, including U.S. Ambassador to Portugal Randi Levine and Portuguese Secretary of State for International Trade and Foreign Investment Bernardo Ivo Cruz to discuss opportunities to grow economic, energy and innovation ties between Indiana and Portugal. The delegation will also attend an event hosted by Ambassador Levine to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Art in Embassies program, highlighting the role of the arts in furthering diplomacy.
The Governor and Secretary will also meet with Portuguese and global businesses in the energy and future of mobility sectors, including Energias de Portugal (EDP), a Lisbon-based utility company that is focused on achieving 100% green energy by 2030 and operates three facilities in Indiana. The delegation will also co-host a Business Energy Roundtable with the American Chamber of Commerce in Portugal (AmCham Portugal) to showcase Indiana’s public sector energy initiatives and private sector innovations to global industry leaders.
While in Portugal, the delegation will also travel to the NATO base in Oerias, Portugal, where Holcomb was stationed during his time in the U.S. Navy.
FRANCE
Holcomb will travel to France to further develop the longstanding Indiana-France relationship. In Paris, the delegation will meet with U.S. and French government officials, including U.S. Ambassador to France Denise Bauer. The Governor and Secretary will also host a business roundtable in partnership with U.S. Embassy Paris to highlight Indiana’s economic momentum; growing sectors, such as advanced manufacturing, life sciences, semiconductors, electric vehicles and industry 4.0; and opportunities for future investment and partnership.
On Friday, the delegation will travel to the Pays de la Loire region, which is home to the 24 Hours of Le Mans auto race. Indiana and Pays de la Loire, which share many economic, cultural and sporting similarities, have cultivated a strong partnership since the Governor’s first visit to the region in 2017. In the city of Le Mans, Holcomb will meet with city and regional government officials, including Pays de la Loire President Christelle Morançais, to continue exploring mutually beneficial partnership opportunities, including shared hydrogen and innovation initiatives. The delegation will also meet with a number of regionally-based businesses.
In Pays de la Loire, the delegation will also join the global motorsports and mobility sectors at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, which will take place on the 100th anniversary of the first 24-hour race. Holcomb will participate in the opening ceremony and festivities, representing Indiana and its robust motorsports industry. At the race, the delegation will meet with other French and European elected officials and with global motorsports companies, including business prospects and those with operations in Indiana.
Indiana is home to more than 1,075 foreign-owned business establishments, representing more than 40 countries and territories — including 57 from France and 3 from Portugal. In 2022, 32 foreign-owned businesses committed to locating or growing in Indiana. Together, these firms plan to invest $7.25 billion in Indiana, accounting for 33% of total capital investments committed in 2022 and creating more than 6,400 new jobs.
This marks Holcomb’s 15th international trip as governor. The cost of the trip is being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.
