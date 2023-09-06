The Hoosier Lottery is participating in Responsible Gaming Education Month, an initiative of the American Gaming Association to promote responsible play. For the Hoosier Lottery, a recipient of World Lottery Association (WLA) Level 4 Certification through 2024 for upholding the highest level of responsible gaming, this serves as a continuation of responsible gaming education and awareness.
Responsible Gaming Education Month is meant to promote gaming literacy, consumer education and elevated employee training to advance the understanding of responsible gambling.
The Hoosier Lottery encourages positive play by providing many free online resources at HoosierLottery.com, including a Track Your Play Calculator to help players track their spending, a Positive Play Quiz where players can gauge their positive play and an educational Positive Play video library.
Players can watch the newest Positive Play video and enter a promotion for a chance to win one of five Positive Play Prize Packs. Tips for Winners, the latest addition to the Hoosier Lottery Positive Play video library, is a great way for players to learn more about the steps to take if they purchase a winning ticket, where to get questions answered about taxes and other financial changes they may experience and how to keep their winning experience positive.
“For more than 30 years, the Hoosier Lottery has been committed to responsible gaming and promoting a positive playing experience,” said Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah M. Taylor. “We urge our players to keep play positive by making sure they play for the fun and entertainment of our games, understand the odds and ensure that their personal budget can support their level of play.”
Hoosier Lottery staff will hand out educational responsible gaming Scratch-offs to those 18 and older at promotional events this month, and players will have a chance to win a responsible gaming scarf, among other prizes.
The Problem Gambling Helpline is available by dialing 1-800-994-8448, texting INGAMB to 53342 or clicking the Chat Now link at the top of any Hoosier Lottery webpage.
To learn more about the Hoosier Lottery’s Positive Play resources, visit the website at HoosierLottery.com/PositivePlay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.