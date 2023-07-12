The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) Museum has unveiled two new exhibits, “1956” and “Our Collection, Your Favorites,” presented by Shell, showcasing collections that are told through two unique storytelling designs.
The “1956” exhibit focuses on celebrating the origins of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, which opened that year. There are 13 vehicles on display including the Marmon Wasp and Indian Motorcycle. There are also other collection items, such as the Wheeler-Schebler trophy, that are complimented by narratives on the museum’s evolution and its original inception.
“We wanted to pay homage to the first years of the Museum,” said Jason Vansickle, vice president of Curation and Education, about “1956.” “To see how it began as a modest display and has grown to be the largest collection of winning Indianapolis 500 cars is a testament to the vision of Tony Hulman, Wilbur Shaw and Karl Kizer.”
In this exhibit, guests will be able to learn about Kizer, the first curator of the IMS Museum and how it evolved into the non-profit it is today. There is a signed frame book that guests can sign before leaving the exhibit, which was done at the original museum.
Guests can take on the role as curator through the “Our Collection, Your Favorites” exhibit. Back in March, members and fans were allowed to vote for cars in the Museum’s collection they would like to see on display for the exhibit with 15 vehicles selected. Items from the collection include 30 diecast cars, racing suits and vintage games.
“The concept for ‘Our Collection, Your Favorites,’ is inspired by the requests we would receive from guests asking when we were planning to display a certain car,” said Vansickle. “Everyone has their favorites they want to see featured, and we decided to let them curate this exhibition. I hope the guests enjoy seeing if their favorite made the exhibition.”
The opening of these exhibits marks eight new exhibits the museum has opened within the past 18 months. The exhibits are open now through November with free admission for members and are included in general admission.
