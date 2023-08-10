The Indiana Association of County Commissioners are officially refreshing their logo to highlight the now, Indiana County Commissioners (ICC).
The (ICC) is a nonprofit organization that provides education, leadership support and advocacy services to strengthen County Commissioners’ influence throughout Indiana.
“The decision to move forward with the newly refined name and the logo was simple,” ICC Executive Director Stephanie Yager said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the ICC’s endeavors and new projects that are in the pipeline.”
Considering that the ICC is understood to be an association, the ICC Board chose to prioritize simplifying. The Board also unanimously agreed to the vitality of emphasizing “County” over “Indiana” to ensure each county feels connected to the ICC’s work and vision.
Visually, the decision to use a courthouse icon further emphasizes that representation from each county across the state of Indiana. Utilizing the classic blue and gold colors in the Indiana flag unites those represented counties, both leaders and residents.
“Being able to walk through the rebranding process with my fellow Board members has put our mission to practice,” ICC Board President Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt said. “We are looking forward to the ICC’s continued growth with this rebranding, which will allow all county commissioners to give back to their communities.”
The ICC is in the early stages of developing a new website to replicate the new brand that has been implemented into the logo. There are ongoing internal conversations to implement the brand throughout the state as it continuously develops.
