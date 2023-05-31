What is the current status of energy in Indiana and what’s in store for the future? And what can organizations do to prepare?
These are pressing questions for many companies. Answers will be provided at the 2023 Indiana Conference on Energy Management, which will be hosted by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce June 7 at the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis. This is Indiana’s premier conference on managing energy costs and compliance for businesses.
Topics on the day-long agenda include advancing electric vehicle charging infrastructure; climate transition plans for corporations and cities; destination zero; the EPA 2023 Ozone Transport Rule; energy efficiency solutions; Indiana’s energy landscape; advancing electric; vehicle charging infrastructure and takeaways from Inflation Reduction Act and working with law enforcement.
Todd Ramey, senior vice president of market and digital strategy at MISO, will be the opening keynote speaker at the conference, which is ideal for those in many job titles, including plant and facility leaders, maintenance supervisors, attorneys, engineers, government affairs managers and more.
“Energy management is a critical component in understanding the bottom line for manufacturers and other industries,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “The event is also a prime opportunity to network with other professionals in the field and offers various continuing education credits.”
Admission is $449 for Indiana Chamber members and $549 for non-members. If an organization sends two or more employees, it’s eligible for a 20% discount.
Registration and event information is available online at www.indianachamber.com/conferences or by phone at 800-824-6885.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.