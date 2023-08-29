The Indiana County Commissioners (ICC) presented Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, former Vanderburgh County Commissioner, the Friend of Local Government Award at the ICC’s recent Central District Meeting.
“Congratulations, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, on this high achievement,” ICC Executive Director Stephanie Yager said. “As a companion and former colleague, you have exemplified tremendous dedication to your community in Vanderburgh County as well as communities throughout the state.”
The Friend of Local Government Award recognizes Crouch for serving as a trusted partner to local governments across the state. Shining a light on the importance of a strong relationship between local communities and state government, she prioritizes opportunities to collaborate and engage with local government leaders.
“It’s an honor to receive this Friend of Local Government award from the Indiana County Commissioners,” said Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Serving as Vanderburgh County Commissioner early in my career helped shape how I govern now. Thank you to the ICC for the work you do to prioritize local government.”
Crouch was elected to be a State Representative for House District 78, representing Vanderburgh and Warrick counties, in 2005. She was the Vice Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee and served on the Public Health Committee. Prior to serving in the legislature, she spent eight years as the Vanderburgh County auditor, then a Vanderburgh County Commissioner. She presided as president of that body during her third year in office.
“What a remarkable awardee and achievement in dedicating constant time and energy in your public service work, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch,” ICC President and Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt said. “Throughout your time in office you have demonstrated and continuously sustained achievements for individual counties across Indiana.”
