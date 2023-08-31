The Indiana County Commissioners (ICC) presented the Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Tyler Warman, the Public Servant Award at ICC’s recent Central District meeting.
“Congratulations, Tyler, on this very high achievement,” ICC Executive Director Stephanie Yager said. “Nominating and choosing Tyler was foundationally simple, so thank you, Tyler, for being a public servant to Indiana counties.”
Yager said Warman demonstrates the Public Servant Award through his commitment to going above and beyond in all areas for the betterment of local government and the empowerment of ideas that lead to positive and collaborative community development. This award recognizes Warman’s selfless commitment to serving and creating a better tomorrow for all Hoosiers, she added.
“It is both an honor and a privilege to work with county commissioners and local leaders in all 92 counties,” Warman said. “The ICC is a tremendous advocate for commissioners and a crucial partner in making our state a great place to live, work and play. I’m humbled by this recognition, and I look forward to continuing the strong partnership between the state and our county officials.”
Warman has served as the Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for Governor Eric Holcomb since August 2022. Prior to his current role, Warman was the special assistant for Governor Holcomb. In total, Warman has been a public servant for Hoosiers for almost five years.
Throughout Warman’s time in public service, he has focused on critical legislative issues for local communities and governments: the economy, infrastructure, workforce, education, public health and local government. Warman remains the main point of contact in the Governor’s office when engaging with local leaders, and thus, connecting them with the appropriate state leaders to build and sustain relationships.
“Tyler has a strong network and a high caliber for public policy that advocates for local government, making him the obvious recipient of the public servant award,” said ICC President and Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt. “Congratulations, Tyler, this is just the beginning.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.