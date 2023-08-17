Indiana State Fair officials surprised Governor Eric Holcomb with the distinguished Harvest Award during the annual Harvest Dinner hosted in the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
The Harvest Award is given annually at the Harvest Dinner to an individual, organization or company that has made a significant contribution to the growth of the great Indiana State Fair with a focus on agriculture, youth and education.
“Governor Holcomb has been a grand champion for our great State Fair and for agriculture throughout the State,” said Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair Executive Director. “Governor Holcomb’s bold, innovative leadership for agriculture and for this iconic State Fairgrounds is unprecedented, including the most recent investment in the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion.”
The Indiana State Fair’s annual Harvest Dinner honors the traditional harvest dinners bringing together family and friends for celebration and fellowship at the end of a long planting season. These important traditions are the culmination of months of hard work, commitment and stewardship. They are the very essence of what it means to be a farmer in Indiana.
The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest celebration of agriculture.
Each year, the proceeds from the Harvest Dinner support the Youth Development Fund, which benefits Celebration of Champions and 4-H youth participating at the State Fair.
