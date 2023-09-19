While we and 840,000+ other fairgoers reminisce about the delicious corn dogs, Dole whips and lemon shakeups of the Indiana State Fair, the fair's team is busy reflecting on this year's event and preparing for the next.
This year’s fair attendance outdid previous post-pandemic numbers by almost 3,000 people. (The all-time high was set in 2013 with 978,000 visitors.)
On two days, the fair had to temporarily close the gates for several hours due to lightning and severe thunderstorms. Whelchel said five days of this year’s fair may not have seen ideal weather, but Hoosiers still showed up for the fun, food and livestock shows.
“At the end of the day, we're really just trying to bring our community together in a safe, welcoming environment so that they can have a good time," she said. "And that's what happened this year. It was just a really great guest experience.”
While the total earned for this year’s fair hasn’t been calculated yet, Whelchel said the fair is financially happy and healthy. She said part of a successful year is having a great theme like this year’s: The State That Grew the Game.
... Of basketball, of course.
“The theme this year was magical. It was so much fun. The partnership with Pacers Sports and Entertainment was incredible,” Whelchel said. “The [basketball] theme translated through generations, and it was connected to all Hoosiers. Our activations were incredible, the media loved it. We just really are gonna put the stamp on this theme at the end of it and say it was a slam dunk.”
Whelchel said the team is making sure to celebrate this year’s wins, but they’re always trying to think of how to make the next year even better.
“Hoosiers love their state fair, and they want this same tradition whenever they come back … They want the same corndog from the same stand, [to] watch the same animal livestock show, but yet they also want something different,” Whelchel said.
“So it's this balancing act of keeping that tradition intact but bringing in just enough new wows to make sure that people come out every year to enjoy it. And those new wows are really important and take time. So we're working on those now for 2024. We're working on 2025 already.”
Whelchel said the fair wouldn’t be possible without the 84 full-time employees and the group of more than 1,100 people that joined the staff for the 18-day event.
“Every single person has a critical role, and I really truly mean that. It takes picking every piece of trash off the ground, to every piece of food served, to keeping this place safe—everyone is so critical to our operation. The people that work here take a lot of pride in that,” she said.
“And we are very passionate, we care a lot, we truly are family and we take care of each other just like we take care of our property and take care of our guests. And that's probably one of the greatest parts of working here. We’re all thriving under the same why—we care and we want to make this place better.”
Partners and vendors also bring their own staff and volunteers, Whelchel said, “so it's really thousands and thousands of people that are coming together to produce this event for Hoosiers.
“This is the sixth oldest state fair in the country. Our job is to make this place better—to make sure that it's here in another 166 years so that people are still sitting around like we are, talking about how great it is.”
Serving as the director of community engagement for the state fair, this was LeRoy Lewis III’s first year on the roster.
“Coming to the fair as a child and even as an adult and seeing the amazing programming and activities is awesome,” Lewis said. “But to see how much goes into the background and behind the veil is something our guests can’t see, which just makes me appreciate the fair that much more.”
Lewis’ office often acted as a makeshift locker room for acting troupes, pageant queens and cheerleaders throughout the fair.
He said aside from the tasty Nutellaphant ears, just being able to walk around the fair and talk with the guests to help them and make sure they had a good time was the best part.
Lewis said his goals are for the fair to continue being intentional and inclusive when planning so that when guests arrive next summer, they feel welcome.
Until then, we can only continue to flip through photos of delicious food and remember that it’s less than a year away.
