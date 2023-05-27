WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, recently took to the Senate floor to discuss the legacy of Cpl. Marion “Wayne” Saucerman, a World War II Marine veteran from Indiana who died earlier this month.
Saucerman entered the military just two days after graduating from Dugger High School in Sullivan County, in the southwestern portion of the state. The bright-eyed 17-year-old was shipped off on New Year’s Day to Iwo Jima, an island in Japan, serving as part of an elite sniper platoon.
Upon arrival, Marines could barely see the island’s surface, as smoke laid a dark haze over the land. Saucerman’s 30-man platoon made it to the front lines, but only 10 returned. He was one of the survivors, but it did not come without pain and challenge.
Saucerman led an operation to flush out Japanese riflemen hidden deep in caves. He was shot twice in the left leg and once in the right hand. For his injury and leadership, he earned the Purple Heart, an award given in the name of the president to veterans injured or killed while serving in the U.S. military.
When the war ended, he returned home to Indiana. Saucerman worked at Allison Transmission in Indianapolis for 35 years and was an outdoor enthusiast. He retired from the workforce in 1986 to spend more time with his grandchildren, take on trails in Arizona and enjoy the tropical weather of Hawaii.
Saucerman lost his wife, Lois, in 2011.
Saucerman continued to be honored for his bravery at various events. He and other veterans received quilts of valor during a One Stitch at a Time quilt club event in Bainbridge. Saucerman also participated in a Pearl Harbor conversation at the Indiana State Museum back in 2016, sharing his memories of serving in the Pacific.
Leaving behind children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, Saucerman’s military service was held up after his death on May 2. Bringing Saucerman’s life forward to a larger audience, Young spoke of him before the U.S. Senate.
“I rise to give tribute to a life well lived in both heroic service to his country and dedicated service back home, with great love for family and friends — and to a Hoosier who was, in return, greatly loved,” Young said.
“[World War II veterans] saved civilization by simply doing their duty,” Young ended his speech by saying. “In what time we have, with what poor power we have, let us never forget or cease to thank them for doing so.”
