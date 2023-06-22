A new permanent art installation recently debuted at the Indianapolis International Airport.
Indianapolis artist Brenna McCarty was commissioned for the piece and it will be the first permanent art installation since the new terminal opened in 2008. The sculpture, Blue Skies, will be installed this fall and will suspend above the escalators and stairs leading to the Baggage Claim area of the terminal.
McCarty is a student of the Herron School of Art and Design at IUPUI. The art piece will represent unity and global connection and is a 40x100-foot hanging sculpture. Officials from the Indianapolis Airport Authority (IAA) and representatives from the International Center and Herron School of Art and Design were the hosts of the announcement event that introduced McCarty and the concept art.
“IND has one of the most robust art programs in our airport size, and that’s very intentional,” Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez said. “Public art gives communities a stronger sense of identity, and creativity drives collaboration and opportunity – and this installation is a perfect example of that.”
The IAA has a partnership with the International Center and seeks to uplift the creative economy, trying to elevate local artists and art institutions to a global stage.
“Commissions through the Herron School of Art and Design's Basile Center for Art, Design, and Public Life are crucial for enhancing the school's educational experiences, as they help students develop their professional art practices prior to graduation,” said Greg Hull, dean of the Herron School of Art and Design at IUPUI. “We are honored to have been able to collaborate with The International Center and to showcase our students' talent to the rest of the world, with IND serving as the center stage.”
Blue Skies will be made up of 200 to 300, 10-inch acrylic spheres that have been dyed with blue pigments, “creating an impactful sense of movement and energy that parallels a busy airport where individual paths cross, and people come together to either arrive home or go out into the world.”
McCarty graduated this year with a bachelor’s in fine arts in integrative studio practice. She has lived abroad before, having resided in Australia, Madagascar and the Philippines, where she focused on humanitarian work and did freelance work in digital brand and logo design and videography for companies like TCC, the largest Verizon retailer. McCarty has served as creative director for Katecha Corporation, where she helped in designing a well-being app for Black Women and Women of Color. She has recently joined the Converse global digital design team at Nike.
The art piece for the airport is a part of a celebration of The International Center’s 50th anniversary of unity and global connection. The center has been a catalyst for Indiana’s international growth and expands on the state’s global interest through programs and services, bringing people with diverse interests together and convening for shared common international goals.
“From our start in 1973, The Center has worked to make all feel welcome in our global state," said Martin Baier, president and chief executive officer of The International Center. "We wanted to gift a piece of art to the community to convey that welcoming value. We couldn’t think of a better place to display the art than our wonderful airport, the gateway of Hoosier hospitality.”
The International Center has been awarded a $120,000 grant from the Brooks and Joan Fortune Family Foundation in order to facilitate the commission and installation of McCarty’s piece.
“I flew in and out of the Indy airport for five years working across the world after high school, and the Indy airport became a second home to me,” McCarty said. “I see it as a place of both coming home and also new adventure, and that’s a feeling I want to spark in others when they encounter the [art] installation.”
