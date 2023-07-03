Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a 15-year-old juvenile was recovered early Monday morning from the Wabash River in Parke County.
Police say a group of juveniles was wading and swimming in the Wabash River north of Montezuma. At 7:23 p.m., Parke County 911 received a call that a juvenile male was missing in the water.
Witness statements helped Indiana Conservation Officers narrow down a search area. Officers utilizing divers and sonar searched the area and recovered the victim at 12:30 a.m. in 7 feet of water.
An autopsy has been performed and the preliminary results were consistent with drowning.
Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by the Clinton Fire Department Water Rescue Team, Parke County Sheriff’s Department, Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department, and Parke County EMS.
