Keith Martin, 43, Edwin Sims, 31, and James Alexander, 36, of Kokomo, have all been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to a coordinated bank theft of $204,918. Sims also pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
According to court documents, on Nov. 16, 2021, officers with the Kokomo Police Department (KPD) responded to a bank near West Jefferson Street after the armed robbery of a Garda armored truck.
Upon arrival, officers spoke to the driver of the armored truck, Martin, who claimed that while an employee went into the bank to service the ATM, an armed robber, later determined to be Sims, entered the back of the Garda truck. Sims approached Martin and took his firearm and cell phone, then stole $204,918 in cash from the armored truck. Sims fled the scene in a red Cadillac driven by Alexander.
While investigating the robbery, officers received additional video from inside the armored truck for the entire day of Nov. 16. At two different stops prior to the robbery, Martin can be seen on his phone, as the same red Cadillac drives past the armored truck.
When Sims entered the truck, Martin immediately leaned to the left, making it simple to remove his firearm. Martin handed his cell phone and firearm to Sims, without any coercion.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the cell phone records of Martin and discovered that Martin had made several calls to Alexander prior to the robbery.
On Nov. 30, 2021, FBI agents arrested Alexander on an outstanding warrant for criminal recklessness. During an interview with investigators, Alexander confessed that after the bank theft, the trio met at a Motel 6 to split the money and give Martin his cell phone back.
On Dec. 1, 2021, Martin was arrested while driving a GMC Yukon. FBI agents recovered $32,278 in a shoebox and a Glock 19 inside the vehicle. An additional search of the red Cadillac used in the getaway was also conducted, uncovering $35,387 inside a backpack.
On Dec. 8, 2021, officers attempted to arrest Sims in Indianapolis. Sims fled but was taken into custody at East l6th Street and Campbell Avenue. Officers located 17.9 grams of cocaine base and 52 grams of cocaine individually bagged for sale next to Sims at the time of his arrest.
Martin was sentenced in July to seven months in federal prison. Sims was sentenced in March to 12.5 years’ imprisonment. Alexander was sentenced in August to 27 months’ imprisonment. The three defendants were each ordered to pay $135,792.85 in restitution.
“This brazen conspiracy was quickly unraveled by the outstanding investigative efforts of the FBI, Kokomo Police, and DEA,” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers said. “Federal prosecutors and law enforcement agencies will continue to prioritize working with our local partners to address violent crime in our communities. The convictions and sentences in this case demonstrate that that these serious crimes carry serious consequences.”
