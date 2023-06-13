A new study shows the number of students who "stopped out" before getting a college degree is higher - and fewer former students are re-enrolling.
The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reveals the total number of students who started college but didn't finish now tops 40 million, and that's a 3.6% increase from the previous year.
The report says colleges and states are missing opportunities to re-engage them.
Center Executive Director Doug Shapiro said growing numbers of stop-outs and fewer returning students have contributed to the broader enrollment declines in recent years.
"Their success outcomes declined compared to last year's report among students who re-enrolled," said Shapiro. "Of those re-enrolled 7,000 fewer completed a credential, and 23,000 fewer stayed enrolled - or 'persevered,' as we call it - into their second year."
Indiana fared slightly better than other states with 24,000 students stopping-out of college since the last report - making up almost 2% of a growing group in America.
Shapiro said community colleges are the most common type of institution where students with some college were last enrolled, re-enrolled or obtained their first credential.
Shapiro said all regions of the country have seen a drop in completed degrees. The outcomes also fell among those who re-enrolled.
"Even though the rates of re-enrollment are relatively low," Shapiro said, "the fact that this population is increasing - whereas in most states, the population of traditional high school graduates, that we normally think of as a source of college enrollments - is declining."
Shapiro said nearly all states have post-high-school goals to increase the education level of their residents, acknowledging the need for a more highly educated workforce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.