Passing conversations in the hallway of their shared office space led to the realization of their shared interest in racing.
From there, they started going to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, took some trips together and, comparatively recently, started frequenting the Indiana State Fair.
Rita Tyree and Sandy Griffith have been friends for more than 45 years, coming to the fair together for almost half that, and will continue both of those things for many years to come, they say.
“Not much has changed," Tyree said. “Except the food, there’s a lot of different types of food now. Back then [when she visited the fair as a kid], my grandmother would get us foot-long hotdogs, and we would sit down at the counter and have our foot-long hotdogs and a drink.”
Griffith’s fair experience started when she was growing up in Putnam County.
“My mom would always go, ‘Don’t go on any big rides.’ And so the girl I was with, I would always ask her, ‘Is this a big ride?’ and she would always say no. So we would go on it, and it was a real big ride,” she recalled.
Griffith carried on the tradition, bringing her nieces and nephews and watching their faces when they would go on a big ride.
Tyree saw the Beatles when they came to the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in 1964.
“The whole fair was young girls that day,” she said. “The tickets were like five bucks. … We were all the way up on the side on one end, and they were at the other. We just saw figures.”
The most important part of the fair to Griffith is the kids.
“With kids showing the animals in 4-H, they have showmanship, and I think that is something for kids to learn, and how to be with their animals,” she said.
On a recent afternoon, Tyree and Griffith sat together enjoying each other’s company on an otherwise empty bleacher, sharing their old memories and creating new ones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.