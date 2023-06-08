Prairie Farms is celebrating its 85th anniversary by giving back and bringing attention to National Dairy Month.
Executives at the Illinois-based dairy company recently announced a partnership with 30 Feeding America food banks to donate 85 pallets of milk — a total of more than 346,000 servings, according to a news release.
The food banks are located in 14 Midwestern states, including two in Indiana.
The donation is meant to honor the dairy farmers who supply the company with the ingredients used to manufacture a variety of products, company officials said.
“Without support from our dairy farmers, we would not be celebrating 85 years of feeding American families,” said Matt McClelland, chief executive officer and executive vice president of Prairie Farms. “Throughout the month, we’ll be reminding consumers that dairy farming is the original farm-to-table movement.
“Being a dairy farmer means working 365 days a year, and we are very proud of our farmer-owners for their commitment to providing milk and dairy products to millions of families each day,” McClelland added.
The commitment comes at a time when many food banks are struggling to keep their shelves stocked. The end of another school year also typically means heightened needs in communities, as students who had been receiving free or reduced-price lunches at school are home for the summer.
According to a study by the United States Department of Agriculture, nearly 34 million people nationwide experienced food insecurity in 2021.
“Food prices and supply chain disruptions are affecting food banks, and household budgets for millions of families are tightening,” said Dru Montri, vice president of agri food engagement at Feeding America. “Prairie Farms’ milk donations to partner food banks across the Midwest will help communities facing hunger access this much-needed source of nutrients.”
National Dairy Month began in 1937 as an effort to promote drinking milk and has grown into an annual celebration of dairy farmers’ contributions to their communities and the world, according to the release.
Prairie Farms also announced a month-long series of activities and contests to promote National Dairy Month. Details and updates will be released throughout the month online at prairiefarms.com.
