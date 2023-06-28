Leaders from Purdue Global and Northern Light Inland Hospital recently opened the new Simulation Center for Healthcare Education and Excellence. Inland Hospital staff and board members, Purdue Global staff and students, community educators, local EMS and fire department staff, community leaders, and Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce members joined together for the event, which included tours and demonstrations.
The state-of-the-art center on the Inland campus at 222 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville, Maine, next to the hospital, will provide hands-on training for Purdue Global nursing students and Inland Hospital staff. EMS and the community’s other first responders will also have access to the center.
The simulation center “patients” include adult, pediatric, labor/delivery mother and neonatal manikins. They will be used for the Purdue Global School of Nursing and a variety of Inland Hospital staff courses, such as Advanced Life Support, Pediatric Life Support, and Neonatal Resuscitation. The four training manikins represent an investment of nearly $300,000 by Purdue Global.
The center’s space consists of large high-fidelity simulation suites staged to mock hospital rooms with audio/video capabilities, a master control room, several conference rooms to hold debriefings, a dedicated skills lab, break area, nurses’ station, central supply area, medication preparation space, offices and storage space.
“We’re excited to enhance the delivery of health care by developing new and innovative methods to educate and train in a simulation center like this with a laser focus on patient safety and the transition to practice,” said Melissa Burdi, Purdue Global vice president and dean of the Purdue Global School of Nursing.
Tricia Costigan, president of Inland Hospital, praised the new collaboration, saying, “This is a big win for our community and a true collaboration that benefits the patients and communities that we all proudly serve.”
The simulation center was originally announced in February, and its creation expands an existing partnership between the two entities, in which Purdue Global students have completed their clinical rotations at Northern Light Inland Hospital.
The Northern Light Inland Hospital simulation lab is the fourth partnership between Purdue Global and a community health system.
