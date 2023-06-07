Purdue Global’s School of General Education has changed its name to the School of Multidisciplinary and Professional Studies.
The name change better represents the school’s mission, focus and goals, said Jody DeKorte, dean of the School of Multidisciplinary and Professional Studies.
“This name change reflects the expanding role of our school within Purdue Global and what we offer to students,” DeKorte said. “We look forward in our expansion of academic, service learning and study-abroad programs.”
The school houses the following undergraduate programs: Associate of Science in professional studies, Bachelor of Science in professional studies, Bachelor of Science in sustainability, and a certificate of general education. It also houses the following graduate programs: Master of Professional Studies and a graduate certificate in diversity, equity, and inclusivity.
The name change does not affect students’ current status or program requirements.
Purdue Global is Purdue’s online school for working adults.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.