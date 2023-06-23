GOSHEN — Goshen Health recently unveiled an all-new robot that orthopedic surgeons have been using to make joint replacement easier and more accurate.
The Mako SmartRobotics system has been in use at the hospital since May 24, but since its 2006 history, has assisted in over 1 million surgeries. The robotic arm is designed to assist in knee and hip replacements.
“Robotic-assisted surgery is where we do essentially the same procedure, but during a few steps of the surgery, we bring the robotic arm in while we’re scrubbed in and use that to make cuts for the hip or knee replacement and instead of the traditional cutting block,” said Goshen Health Orthopedic Surgeon Kyle Carlson.
To use the robot to its full potential, doctors start with a CT scan, which gives a 3-D model of the joint. In a traditional joint replacement, only a 2-D X-ray is needed.
“When we plug all that data into the computer and coordinate with the robotic arm, we can cut within a millimeter of what the plan is on the computer,” said Carlson “If you get outside of your plan boundary with the robot, it’s going to shut off or you feel haptics where you get physical feedback from the robot to let you know you’re getting close to the edge.”
The result is substantially less bone loss and a more accurate implant alignment.
“It’s very similar to a non-robotic surgery, but we get significantly more feedback during the surgery to make sure that what we’re planning to do and what the CT and what the robot planning to do shake hands, and make sure everything is on the same page. It gives us a cushion to make sure that everything is exactly where we want it — and if it doesn’t line up then we can go back to our original plan and make adjustments, that way it fits patients’ anatomy even better than the traditional way.”
Carlson explained that even just a millimeter difference can change the mobility of joints by as much as 3 degrees. The hope is that the improvement in replacement means that patients are less likely to need second surgeries in the future. The robot also protects soft tissues near the bone from potentially being cut, reduced the length of hospital stay, higher patient satisfaction, and more bone preservation.
“The technology is amazing. It’s even hard to kind of grasp this,” Carlson said.
Carlson said he’d had training during his fellowship with robotic joint replacement and knew when he got to Goshen Health that he wanted to bring the technology with him.
“I believe it’s a technology that gives them a better outcome and a more successful joint replacement,” Carlson said.
Founded in 2004, Mako was inherited by Strycker in 2006 and in June 2006, the first partial knee replacement was done by a Mako SmartRobotic system. Since then, developments have continued and over 1 million joint replacements have been done using the robotic system across the country and the world. Locally, though, the next nearest robotic joint replacement surgery option is in Fort Wayne.
According to Goshen Health President and CEO Randy Christophel, the cost for patients and insurance companies isn’t skewed by the use of the new robot, despite an upfront cost of several hundred thousand dollars.
“We know that in terms of return, we’ll get better outcomes and shorter recovery times for our patients,” Christophel said. “We’re bringing this technology because we believe it benefits our patients.”
The robot can be upgraded and enhanced over time and is expected to have a 10 to 15 years of life expectancy.
Robotic surgery is not new to the hospital. They’ve been using a Da Vinci robot for laparoscopic surgeries. Surgeons are trained on each robot before diving into surgeries. Nearly 15 surgeons are already trained at the hospital including a total of three orthopedic surgeons trained to use the Mako robot.
“This is an important part of what we’re trying to bring to the communities that we serve,” Christophel said.
It took nearly a year to get the robot, and it was creatively named “Ollie the OrthoBot” by Kayla Hernandez through a competition among Goshen Health employees.
“It’s not about us as surgeons; it’s about patients,” Carlson said. “I do believe that as the way orthopedics is trending, more and more surgeons are using robotics, and I think it’s a vital part of Goshen Health and where we move in the future.”
