Extreme heat has arrived in Indiana, with conditions in many communities reaching dangerous levels for residents without access to air conditioning.
The Salvation Army has activated its corps community centers across the state as cooling centers to offer shelter to those in need during the heat of the day.
Most Salvation Army corps community centers are open to the public during normal operating hours. Air-conditioned seating areas, restrooms, and drinking water are being provided to help residents stay safe from the dangers of heat exhaustion, exposure, and heat stroke.
To find the nearest Salvation Army location, visit the website at SalvationArmyIndiana.org. Street addresses and phone numbers are posted online.
During times of extreme heat, The Salvation Army encourages Hoosiers to check in on neighbors and family members who are elderly, very young, or have health issues. Extreme heat can be very dangerous for these individuals, so a simple check-in could be lifesaving.
Learn more about how to keep yourself and vulnerable individuals safe during periods of extreme heat by visiting the website at ready.gov/heat.
