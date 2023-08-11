Dwight “D” Hall of Indianapolis is 73 and has been coming to the Indiana State Fair since he was 6.
That makes for 67 years of elephant years, Dairy Barn milk and treats, visits to Hook’s Drug Store and strolls through the animal barns. From the ages of 10 to 20, he and his big brother also showed pigs.
They grew up on a small farm in Bedford.
“My mother and grandmother would bring us up. My brother was already exhibiting because he was in 4-H. He started to show hogs when he was 10 years old,” Hall said. “Then when I reached 10 years old, I had my own, so both of us were showing — not only other projects that we did from the county fair level, also showed the hogs themselves.”
Hall and his brother raised the pigs from the moment the sows — or momma pigs — gave birth.
“With the sows, I could get in with them when they had the piglets,” Hall said. “But nobody else could. They'd have to pay attention, but I could be right in there with them. That's just how I treated them. And likewise, it was reciprocated.”
Sharing that kind of trust is no small thing. Neither was the 720-pound boar, Dwight's favorite pet pig that regularly wrestled with him.
“I would hit him in the shoulder, and he'd swing around, knocking me down with his head. I would grab him around the neck, he'd throw me off,” Hall said. “But nobody else could touch him. He was my pet. Not my dad, not even my brothers could do anything with him.”
Playing with piglets and wrestling with his boar also came with the responsibility of early-morning pen cleaning and speedy trips home to the farm to feed the pigs between school and track practice.
But for Hall, that was just life.
“I enjoyed it all. It was just fun,” he said.
He said the same for the long summer weeks of sleeping in the extra pigpens at the fair before shows.
“Competing against the other folks, particularly out here around the state. I knew everybody at the county level. And then we got up here, it's a different story,” Hall said. “It was just always fun to see, ‘OK, well, can we beat some of these guys this year?’”
Dwight also worked in the swine barn for a couple years during the state fair. Most of the time, he was visiting with fellow farm families and keeping things tidy. But one late night came with a bigger job after a car and a livestock semi collided, spilling all over I-465.
“The second year that I worked here, we got woken up in the middle of the night. The police contacted the fair needing help,” Hall said. “They called in not only veterinarians to take care of the ones that were injured, but they called us in from over here at the fairgrounds to go over and round up all these animals running loose around the interstate.
“So, that was very interesting. And then the next morning, when we were due to work the arenas, they made an announcement that if we were a little drowsy, the reason was that we'd been up all night tracking down hogs over on the west side of town.”
A perk of sleeping on their cots in the pigpens was the all-you-can-eat pancakes his family made a tradition of going to.
“Well, back in those days, right across from the swine barn was a breakfast place with a huge circus-type tent. It was all the pancakes you could eat for one price. We did that every morning,” Hall said. “And we always looked forward to it each year. We're going to the state fair, and we're going to eat ourselves into oblivion with pancakes every morning. It was classic.”
“The old days — I miss some of that, you know, how the fair operated and some of the things like the Dairy Barn over here. There was all the milk you could drink for one price.”
Some things are a bit different now, but Dwight and his best friends Chuck and Susie Taylor still come to get elephant ears, find a shady spot to sit and reminisce on all of their fair memories.
And Hall can’t forget to grab some dole whip on his way out. After losing track of time chatting, the Taylors came back to the table to get Hall on their way out. He realized how late it was.
“I'm gonna have to hustle to get my pineapple whip!” he said.
