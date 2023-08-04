Abby Dunlap and her two sons stopped in the swine barn at the Indiana State Fair.
They came to the fair to carry on a family tradition. Abby's boys, ages 6 and 4, have been coming since they were just 1 and 2 years old.
“We just enjoy coming to the state fair,” said Abby. “I grew up on a farm. Showing them the animals and everything so they experienced some of the same stuff I did is important to me.”
The children look forward to the rides, but their grandfather has a hog farm, so pigs are nothing new to them.
Some highlights they planned for the day were walking through all the animal barns, going to the soybean barn and the DNR building, and finally finishing off with carnival rides.
