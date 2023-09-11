In today’s political climate, it takes a true problem-solver to build consensus and get things done. For reaching across the aisle to work with Democratic leadership in authoring and supporting the CHIPS and Science Act to strengthen the country’s economic and national security, U.S. Sen. Todd Young is being heralded by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.
Young has been selected as the organization’s 2023 Birch Bayh-Richard Lugar Government Leader of the Year.
“Senator Young is a true public servant in every sense of the word,” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said. “What he helped accomplish with the ‘CHIPS Act’ is so far reaching and really will benefit not only America but the whole western world.”
Young credits the values instilled working in his family’s central Indiana heating and cooling business as laying the groundwork for his work ethic and appreciation for the efforts of entrepreneurs.
This was evident in his leading role with the CHIPS and Science Act (which combined Young’s Endless Frontier Act and funding for the CHIPS for America Act). Signed into law last August, the Act is aimed at boosting investment in domestic high-tech research and bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S., curbing a reliance on China for such products.
“Reshoring our manufacturing capacity of semiconductors is essential if we want to wean ourselves off of dependency on countries that either don’t share our values or might harm our interests in the future,” Young said. “I think it's really important that we remember the CHIPS and Science Act is about a lot more than chips. The whole ‘science’ component of this legislation is focused on a host of other technologies.”
Brinegar said he looks forward to even more to come from Young, who he calls “such a strong, visionary leader” and one “with a clear understanding of what is important for Hoosier businesses and the workforce.”
Young worked in Washington on the staff of the late Sen. Lugar for a year and half.
“It's humbling because both Sens. Lugar and Bayh have earned such respect from Hoosiers and Americans, and even people outside of our country on account of their statesmanship and professionalism,” Young said. “But it's also, for me, a validation that the solutions-oriented approach I have taken to this role is still meaningful and important in our state.”
Last year’s Government Leader of the Year was Elaine Bedel, secretary and CEO of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation.
The Bayh-Lugar Government Leader of the Year Award will be bestowed at the Indiana Chamber’s 34th annual awards dinner Nov. 14 at the Indiana Convention Center. Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy is the event’s keynote speaker. A table of 10 starts at $1,995 and individual tickets are $195 each. All tickets can be purchased online at www.indianachamber.com/ad or by calling 800-824-6885.
The ceremony will feature three other statewide honors: the NextEra Energy Resources Community of the Year, Ogletree Deakins Business Leader of the Year and Dynamic Leader of the Year.
