The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Indiana State Director Dr. Terry Goodin recently kicked off National Homeownership Month. As part of this nationwide celebration, USDA is highlighting programs that help people in rural and tribal areas buy, build and repair affordable homes and pay their rent in America’s smallest towns and communities.
“For many rural Hoosiers, homeownership is something they long and strive for,” Goodin said. “However, they may lack the means or information to make that dream a reality. USDA Rural Development Indiana is committed to ensuring Hoosiers have an affordable place they can call home and opportunities to build generational wealth through homeownership.
“Through Single Family Housing, Home Repair and Mutual Self-Help programs, USDA Rural Development Indiana is ready to support the housing needs of all people living in rural Hoosier communities. When Hoosiers prosper, America prospers.”
Expanding homeownership and rental assistance opportunities strengthens rural communities and helps families and individuals build wealth and achieve financial stability. This month, the USDA is highlighting how the Biden-Harris Administration has invested $37 billion to help nearly 216,000 families and individuals in rural and tribal communities buy, repair and build homes through USDA Rural Development’s Single-Family Housing programs.
Over the past year, USDA has added to the resources available to help people access safe, affordable housing in rural areas. For example, the department recently launched initiatives to increase homeownership on Native lands and help people rebuild after disasters. USDA also has helped thousands of families keep their homes by reducing or pausing their monthly mortgage payments during financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
USDA is highlighting ways it works with lenders and community partners to open the door to homeownership for rural Americans who have been unserved or underserved for far too long. USDA is hosting events nationwide to showcase affordable housing programs for lenders, community partners, families, and individuals. USDA’s Single-Family Housing programs are:
- The Single Family Housing Direct Home Loan Program provides loans directly to families and individuals so they can buy or build homes in rural America;
- The Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program enables USDA to partner with private lending institutions, backing their loans to help families and individuals buy homes in rural areas;
- The Home Repair Loan and Grant Program provides loans and grants to help families and individuals repair their homes to make them safer, healthier places to live; and
- The Mutual Self-Help Housing Grant Program provides grants to qualified organizations to help them carry out local self-help housing construction projects.
Visit the Single Family Housing program webpage or contact the USDA Rural Development Indiana State Office to learn more about USDA homeownership programs.
Rural development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal, and high-poverty areas. To learn more, visit the website at http://www.rd.usda.gov/in.
